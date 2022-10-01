Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham: Gunners' Player Ratings as Jesus, Partey and Xhaka score in a big win | Premier League 2022-23

Arsenal defeated arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 in the Premier League on Saturday, October 1. The win saw them stretch their lead over Manchester City to four points at the top of the table, with 21 points.

The Gunners came into this game on the back of six wins from their seven games and were on top of the table with 18 points. They secured a comfortable 3-0 victory away at Brentford in their last game. Mikel Arteta fielded a full-strength lineup for his side's biggest game of the season so far.

Arsenal began the game with high intensity, passing the ball around well and keeping possession in Tottenham's half. Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka were menacing on the flanks as they drove forward with the ball to create space. The Gunners moved the ball swiftly and had several opportunities to score.

Thomas Partey took one of those chances in style as he tucked the ball into the top corner from the edge of the box after 20 minutes. Ben White provided an assist for the goal as he showed up in advanced positions. The Gunners looked dominant as they continued to play a free-flowing game in Spurs' half.

However, one error turned the tide around. Gabriel Magalhaes made a hasty tackle on Richarlison and gave away a penalty after 30 minutes. Harry Kane stepped up and scored his 14th goal in 15 North London Derby appearances. The goal gave Tottenham a much-needed lift as they ended the first half with a flourish. Despite their chances, they could not go ahead.

The teams went into the break tied at 1-1.

The Gunners made a blistering start to the second half. Gabriel Jesus made the most of Cristian Romero's indecisiveness and stole the ball a couple of yards away from the goal. He coolly tapped in to make it 2-1 after 49 minutes. Arsenal continued to dominate possession and committed men forward.

Things went from bad to worse for Tottenham as Emerson was shown a straight red card for a wild stamp on Martinelli. Referee Anthony Taylor consulted with his assistant who was merely a few feet away from the incident before brandishing the card.

Arsenal then capitalized on playing against the 10-man Spurs and doubled their lead after 67 minutes. Granit Xhaka made a good run into the box as Martinelli laid the ball off to him. Xhaka then scored past Hugo Lloris with a driven shot into the bottom-right corner to make it 3-1.

Antonio Conte made several substitutions in a bid to prevent the concession of more goals. Spurs succeeded in doing that but Arsenal secured a massive 3-1 win. That said, let's take a look at their player ratings from the game.

Arsenal Player Ratings

Aaron Ramsdale - 7/10

Ramsdale made a few important saves from Tottenham's counter-attack but was unable to deny Kane from converting his penalty. He made two saves and two punches in the game.

Ben White - 7.5/10

White made key runs forward and maintained good position near Tottenham's penalty area. He provided an assist for his side's opening goal. He won both of his duels and made two tackles and three clearances.

William Saliba - 7/10

Saliba was solid in possession and used his body well to protect the ball. He won five of his seven duels, making three tackles and three clearances. He also completed 68 passes with 96% accuracy.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 6.5/10

Gabriel made a decent start to the game but threw away all of Arsenal's hard work as he gave away a penalty in the first period. Besides that, he had a decent game. Gabriel won six of his 11 duels and made two clearances.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 6.5/10

Zinchenko returned to the starting XI to offer them an attacking edge when they had the ball. He won four of his five duels and made two clearances and one tackle. He also played one accurate cross and two accurate long balls.

Thomas Partey - 8/10

Partey made a good start to the game and scored with a stunning strike from the edge of the box after 20 minutes. He passed the ball with 95% accuracy, including four key passes and three long balls. He also made three interceptions and one clearance.

Granit Xhaka - 7.5/10

Xhaka made some good, late runs into the box to offer Arsenal an extra option. His movement made him a threat for Spurs to deal with. He passed the ball with 87% accuracy, including one key pass, one cross and three long balls. He also scored with his only shot on target.

Martin Odegaard - 6.5/10

Odegaard passed the ball well and helped his side advance the ball into key areas. He passed the ball with 79% accuracy, including two key passes and one long ball.

Bukayo Saka - 7.5/10

Saka was at his creative best as he carried the ball infield to disrupt Tottenham's defensive lines. He played five key passes and three accurate crosses. Saka also attempted three shots, with one on target. He also won three of his eight duels.

Gabriel Martinelli - 7.5/10

Martinelli was a thorn in the side for Emerson and Cristian Romero, closing them down with intensity. He passed the ball with 95% accuracy, including two key passes and one long ball. He also provided an assist for Xhaka's goal which put Arsenal up 3-1.

Gabriel Jesus - 7.5/10

Jesus made his presence felt in the opening stages, putting his physicality to good use. He was sharp and pounced on a loose touch by Romero to put Arsenal up after 48 minutes. He also played one key pass and won eight of his 15 duels.

Substitutes

Albert Sambi Lokonga - 6.5/10

He came on midway through the second half and had a good game. Lokonga passed the ball with 100% accuracy for his 26 passes.

Kieran Tierney - 6.5/10

Tierney came on in the second half and had a good game.

Fabio Vieira, Edward Nketiah & Takehiro Tomiyasu - N/A

The trio came on late in the game and played very few minutes to warrant a rating.

