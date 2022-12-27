Arsenal 3-1 West Ham: Gunners' Player Ratings as Martinelli and Odegaard run riot in the second half. | Premier League 2022-23

Arsenal came from behind to defeat West Ham United 3-1 in the Premier League on Monday, December 26. The result sees them extend their lead at the top of the table to seven points.

The Gunners entered this contest having won four and drawn one of their last five games. They led Newcastle United by four points prior to kick-off and were looking to extend their lead. With first-choice striker Gabriel Jesus out due to an injury, Mikel Arteta fielded the strongest lineup with the players available.

David Moyes' Hammers were reeling in 16th place in the table coming into this game. They won just one of their last five games and suffered four defeats. He fielded a strong lineup looking to turn their season around.

Arsenal made a strong start to the game and created the early chances with their slick passing and movement. Edward Nketiah and Bukayo Saka appeared to have put the Gunners ahead within five minutes with incredible trickery in the box. However, Saka was offside in the build-up and the goal was ruled out.

West Ham United had the ball for just 28% of the time in the first half but managed to get on the scoresheet. Jarrod Bowen broke into the penalty area and was put off balance by William Saliba as referee Michael Oliver awarded a penalty. Said Benrahma stepped up to make it 1-0 to the Hammers after 27 minutes.

The referee made a bizarre decision deep into first-half stoppage time as he awarded a penalty to Arsenal despite Martin Odegaard's shot hitting Aaron Cresswell in the head. He had a clear view of the incident but did not spot it. The visitors carried a one-goal advantage going into the break.

LiveScore @livescore



#WHUARS Arsenal dominant, but West Ham made their first-half moment count ⚒ Arsenal dominant, but West Ham made their first-half moment count ⚒#WHUARS https://t.co/9RGxcnxshP

Arsenal made a bright start to the second half and showed intent to score right from the get-go. Martin Odegaard found Saka in space and the Englishman calmly tucked the ball into the bottom corner for the Gunners' equalizer after 53 minutes. Vladimir Coufal positioned himself poorly as he dropped deep and kept Saka onside.

Gabriel Martinelli then got on the scoresheet after being played through by Granit Xhaka down the left channel. He unleashed a low shot towards the near post that snuck past Lukasz Fabianski. Odegaard notched his second assist of the night 11 minutes later as he set up Nketiah for Arsenal's third goal of the game.

Both West Ham United and Arsenal made multiple changes but the Gunners held on to secure an important 3-1 win. On that note, let's take a look at their player ratings.

Arsenal Player Ratings

Aaron Ramsdale - 6.5/10

Ramsdale had a relatively decent game between the sticks and was called into action three times as he made three saves.

Ben White - 7/10

White had a good game at the right-back spot. He won three duels and made four clearances and played a key role in creating the chance that led to his side's second goal.

William Saliba - 6.5/10

Despite conceding a penalty in the first half, Saliba put in a good performance. He won seven duels and made two clearances.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 7/10

Gabriel put in a combative performance at the heart of Arsenal's defense. He won seven duels and made three clearances and three tackles.

Kieran Tierney - 6.5/10

Tierney was lively on the left flank and ventured forward with overlapping runs to support the Gunners' attack. He won three duels, made one interception, and played one key pass.

Thomas Partey - 7/10

Partey put in an encouraging performance in midfield. He won six duels, played four accurate long balls, and made two tackles.

Granit Xhaka - 7.5/10

Xhaka was solid in the middle of the park for Arsenal as he won five duels, completed two key passes, and two accurate long balls.

Martin Odegaard - 9/10

Odegaard ran the show for Arsenal with his innovative passing and his ability to bring everyone into the game. He provided the assists for his side's first and third goals. He won six duels, attempted six shots, and played five key passes.

Bukayo Saka - 8.5/10

Saka had a wonderful and eventful game on the right flank. He scored one goal, played four key passes, two accurate crosses, and two accurate long balls.

Gabriel Martinelli - 7.5/10

Martinelli was a thorn in the side of most of West Ham's defenders and was often on the receiving end of crunching challenges. He won six duels, played one key pass, two accurate long balls, and scored with his only shot on target.

Edward Nketiah - 7.5/10

Questions were asked after Gabriel Jesus was injured and many wondered whether Nketiah could step up. He had a good game and showed great composure as he rolled past Thilo Kehrer to make it 1-1.

Substitutes

Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira & Mohamed Elneny - N/A

They came on as late-game substitutes and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.

Poll : 0 votes