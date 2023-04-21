Arsenal 3-3 Southampton: Gunners' Player Ratings as Odegaard and Saka secure a crucial point at the death | Premier League 2022-23

Arsenal came from behind to secure a vital point in a 3-3 draw against Southampton in the Premier League on Friday, April 21.

The Gunners entered this contest after two slightly disappointing results in their last two games given the context. They led 2-0 against Liverpool and West Ham United but ended up drawing 2-2 in both games. Dropping four points allowed Manchester City to close the gap to just four points, having played one game fewer than Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta and his men were eager to put things right in front of their home support as the Spaniard fielded a strong lineup.

Arsenal @Arsenal 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎



Zinchenko returns

🪄 Vieira in midfield

🌶️



Arsenal made a shocking start to the game and found themselves a goal down inside the opening minute after a mistake from 'keeper Aaron Ramsdale. The England international passed the ball straight into Carlos Alcaraz's path, who did just enough to curl the ball into the far post to make it 1-0 to Southampton.

Former Gunner Theo Walcott then made a lovely run behind the defense and tucked in Alcaraz's pass to make it 2-0 after 14 minutes to add to the hosts' misery. The Englishman did exactly what he did in red & white for several years and was applauded by the home fans. However, Arsenal snapped back and scored as Bukayo Saka assisted Gabriel Martinelli to make it 2-1 after 20 minutes.

The hosts put in a great effort and pushed until the end of the first period as well as seven added minutes but were unable to respond before the break. Southampton led 2-1 at the interval.

Much to everyone's surprise, Saints manager Selles subbed Alcaraz off at the break and brought on Lyanco in place of him. The change forced the visitors to sit deep and absorb all the pressure by Arsenal. However, they scored their third goal from a corner to put a dagger through the Gunners' chests. Substitute Duje Caleta-Car was unmarked at the far post and headed home to make it 3-1.

Arteta made multiple changes as Arsenal continued to push for a way back into the back right until the end. Skipper Martin Odegaard scored a lovely curler from the edge of the box to make it 3-2 after 88 minutes, sending the crowd into raptures. Saka then leveled the game in the 90th minute, giving the entire stadium newfound hope.

Southampton defended for their lives as eight minutes of stoppage time were added on and made some lovely blocks to deny the Gunners a winner. The game ended 3-3 after an enthralling couple of hours of football.

On that note, let's take a look at the Gunners' player ratings.

Arsenal Player Ratings

Aaron Ramsdale - 5.5/10

Ramsdale made a poor start to the game as he gave the ball away straight to the opposition and conceded in the first minute. He made three saves in the game but also conceded three goals.

Benjamin White - 6.5/10

White made a decent start to the game and often ventured forward as the Gunners found themselves two down after just 14 minutes. He won three duels, making two tackles and one interception.

Rob Holding - 6.5/10

Holding had a tough first half and was forced to play a low defensive line. He won eight duels and played five long balls.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 6.5/10

Gabriel had a decent game and distributed the ball effectively. He won three duels, played one key pass and five long balls.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 6/10

Zinchenko came back into the lineup and made a slow start to the game as he was booked on the cusp of half-time. He won two duels, made two clearances and played two long balls.

Thomas Partey - 7/10

Partey looked off-color in midfield as he was slightly off the pace of the game in the first period. He had a better second half and won six duels, making five tackles and one interception. Partey also played one key pass and seven long balls.

Martin Odegaard - 7.5/10

The Arsenal captain had a decent game in the middle of the park and scored a lovely curling goal in the dying embers to bring his side back into the contest.

Fabio Vieira - 6/10

Vieira had a tough role to play as he replaced Granit Xhaka and struggled a bit on the defensive side. He had a disappointing game overall and was subbed off in the second half.

Bukayo Saka - 8.5/10

Saka made several runs down the flank and provided an assist for the Gunners' first goal with a flat cross. He also scored the equalizer to make it 3-3 in the 90th minute. Saka also played five key passes, two crosses and won nine duels.

Gabriel Martinelli - 8.5/10

Martinelli looked sharp on the left flank and scored with a clinical volley to bring Arsenal back into the game at 2-1. He won eight duels and made one tackle. He also played six key passes and two crosses.

Gabriel Jesus - 6.5/10

Jesus got into great positions but was unable to convert his chances in the first half as he lacked decisiveness in Southampton's 18-yard box. He had an underwhelming game overall, attempting six shots and hitting the target just once.

Substitutes

Leandro Trossard - 7/10

Trossard came on in the second period and had a good game.

Edward Nketiah - 6.5/10

Nketiah replaced Zinchenko in an attacking change by Arteta in the second half.

Reiss Nelson - 6.5/10

Nelson had a nice chance to win the game for Arsenal in the dying embers but his shot was heroically blocked by Saints skipper James Ward-Prowse.

