Arsenal 4-0 Everton: Gunners' Player Ratings as Saka, Martinelli and Odegaard score in a rampant victory | Premier League 2022-23

Arsenal trounced Everton 4-0 at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League on Wednesday, March 1. The result takes them five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table.

The Gunners arrived for this game on the back of two wins, two defeats and a draw in their last five games across competitions. After suffering a crushing 3-1 loss to Manchester City, Mikel Arteta's side bounced back with a 4-2 win over Aston Villa followed by a 1-0 win over Leicester City.

Arsenal were two points clear of City at the summit prior to kick-off, with this being their game in hand. Arteta fielded an unchanged lineup as he looked to extend his team's lead at the top.

Both Arsenal and Everton looked organized from the start as they maintained their team shape well and pressed in numbers. The visitors committed men high up the pitch, creating a few opportunities for them to score. They attempted four shots in the first period, hitting the target twice. However, with just 34% possession, their opportunities were limited.

Arsenal, on the other hand, dominated possession and made the most of their chances. They scored with their first shot on goal in the 40th minute, as Oleksandr Zinchenko picked out Bukayo Saka with a lovely pass on the edge of the box. The winger turned and smashed the ball past Jordan Pickford into the roof of the net to make it 1-0.

The Gunners were rewarded for their high press late in the first period as Saka picked the ball off Idrissa Gueye, with Gabriel Martinelli in the right position to receive the ball. He then drove forward and slotted it into the goal as Arsenal led 2-0 over Everton at half-time.

Arteta made one change at the break as Jorginho made way for Thomas Partey, who returned after missing a couple of games through injury. The Gunners made a strong start to the second period as they dominated possession and looked to add to their tally. Dyche made three changes in quick succession in the second half as he looked to bring Everton back into the game.

Arsenal added a third goal midway through the second period as Leandro Trossard set up skipper Martin Odegaard, who finished from close-range. The hosts then played with an added swagger as the home crowd let out an "ole" after every pass. Martinelli then made it a brace for himself, directing the ball into the near post from a cut-back from substitute Edward Nketiah to make it 4-0.

The Gunners held onto their lead and shut Everton out successfully to see out the remainder of the game as they secured a resounding result. On that note, let's take a look at their player ratings.

Arsenal Player Ratings

Aaron Ramsdale - 8/10

Ramsdale made two smart stops in the first half to keep Everton at bay. He made three more key saves in the second period as he earned his clean sheet.

Benjamin White - 7/10

White had a good game and often ventured forward, putting great crosses into the box, with one of them almost turning out to be an assist for Trossard. He won four of his five duels and played one key pass.

William Saliba - 7/10

Saliba was solid at the back as he was bouyed by the vociferous Emirates Stadium crowd, who chanted his song in unison. He won two aerial duels and played four accurate long balls.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 7/10

Gabriel had a good game in defense and was strong in the duels. He won five of his six duels, making two interceptions and one clearance.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 7.5/10

Zinchenko's movement into various areas all over the pitch caused real problems for Everton. He drifted all the way to the right side to provide an assist for Arsenal's opener, playing Saka through on goal.

Granit Xhaka - 6.5/10

Xhaka had a decent game in midfield. He passed the ball with 89% accuracy, including two long balls. He also won three of his four duels.

Jorginho - 6.5/10

Jorginho played in the first half and had a decent game. He won two duels, making two clearances. He passed the ball with 85% accuracy, including three long balls. He was replaced at the break by Partey.

Martin Odegaard - 7/10

Odegaard passed the ball well and moved into some good attacking positions. He scored Arsenal's third goal of the night with a late run into the box in the 71st minute. He passed the ball with 93% accuracy, including two key passes.

Gabriel Martinelli - 8.5/10

Martinelli's movement was intelligent as he often dragged Everton players out of position, allowing his teammates to make runs into space. He showed great awareness, assisting Saka in the press before going onto score deep in the first-half stoppage time. He added a second goal in the second period.

Leandro Trossard - 7/10

Trossard had a few chances but did not make proper contact with the ball. He cut a frustrating figure initially as things didn't go his way. However, he maintained his composure and provided a lovely assist for Odegaard in the second half.

Bukayo Saka - 8/10

Saka started the game relatively slowly but had a strong finish to the first half. He scored one and assisted another to give Arsenal a 2-0 lead going into the break. He won three duels, played two key passes and made one tackle.

Substitutes

Thomas Partey - 7.5/10

Partey replaced Jorginho at the break and put in a strong performance on his return. He played one key pass, six accurate long balls, and won three duels.

Edward Nketiah - 6.5/10

Nketiah came on in the second period and put in a decent performance.

Fabio Vieira - 6.5/10

Vieira replaced Xhaka in left-central midfield in the second period and played well.

Kieran Tierney & Emile Smith Rowe - N/A

The pair came on with less than 10 minutes left to play and did not get enough time to warrant a rating.

