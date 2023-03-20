Arsenal 4-1 Crystal Palace: Player Ratings as Saka and Martinelli score in a resounding win | Premier League 2022-23

Arsenal secured a comfortable 4-1 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday, March 19.

The Gunners entered this contest on the back of three wins, one draw and one defeat in their last five games across competitions. Their last outing was against Sporting CP as the two sides were deadlocked at 3-3 on aggregate after 210 minutes of play. The Portuguese side won 5-3 on penalties to knock Arsenal out of the Europa League.

This could very well play into Mikel Arteta's hands as their elimination means at least two lesser fixtures to worry about in April. Knowing a win would send them eight clear, the Spaniard fielded a strong lineup.

Arsenal made a decent start to the game and tried to use wide areas of the pitch to get around Crystal Palace's lines. They dominated possession and looked to draw the visitors onto them. Wilfried Zaha had a great opportunity to score against the run of play but saw his shot hit the frame of the goal before bouncing out. The hosts then upped the ante as they sustained pressure.

Bukayo Saka created the chance for Arsenal's opener in the 28th minute as he played the ball from the right wing to the left, straight to Gabriel Martinelli. The Brazilian made space for himself before firing a shot into the goal from an acute angle with a lovely finish. Saka then got himself on the scoresheet on the cusp of half-time with a lovely low finish in the 43rd minute.

Arsenal carried a 2-0 lead over Crystal Palace heading into the break.

The second half produced as much exciting goal-mouth action as the first, if not more. Arsenal made a positive start to the period and extended their lead after 55 minutes. Leandro Trossard played a lovely weighted pass towards Granit Xhaka, who bundled his shot into the goal after multiple deflections off the 'keeper. Palace then grabbed a consolation goal as Jeffrey Schlupp made it 3-1 after 63 minutes.

Despite making multiple changes, the Eagles did not look like they were threatening the Gunners by reducing the deficit. In fact, Arsenal increased their advantage in the 74th minute as Kieran Tierney picked Saka in the box with a perfect pass as he applied a first-time finish to make it 4-1. The hosts held on to secure an important win.

On that note, let's take a look at their player ratings.

Arsenal Player Ratings

Aaron Ramsdale - 7/10

Ramsdale had a good game for Arsenal between the sticks as he made four saves but was unlucky his clean sheet was broken in the second half.

Benjamin White - 7.5/10

White was incredible on the right flank and was instrumental in creating the chance for the Gunners' opener having picked it off Wilfried Zaha's feet. He won three duels, making three clearances, three interceptions and one tackle. He also played one key pass and one long ball.

Rob Holding - 7.5/10

Holding won 11 of his 15 duels, making five clearances and two tackles. He also passed the ball with 91% including five long balls.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 6.5/10

Gabriel had a decent game in defense and was solid in the tackle. He won three of his five duels, making two clearances and one block. He also played one key pass and one long ball.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 7/10

Zinchenko had a good game as he won four of his five duels, making two tackles and one interception in the process. He passed the ball with 96% accuracy, including two long balls.

Granit Xhaka - 8/10

Xhaka scored just after the restart to increase Arsenal's lead to three goals. He won eight of his 10 duels, making four tackles in the process. He also played one key pass and one long ball.

Thomas Partey - 7.5/10

Partey was a commanding presence in midfield and retained the ball very well. He won eight of his 10 duels, making three tackles in the process. He also played one key pass and five long balls. Partey attempted two shots but both were off-target.

Martin Odegaard - 7/10

Odegaard had a good game in midfield as he passed the ball with 87% accuracy, including one key pass, one cross and one long ball. He also won three duels, completed two dribbles and attempted three shots but hit the target just once.

Bukayo Saka - 9/10

Saka had an incredible game as he provided one assist and scored two goals to seal an emphatic 4-1 win for Arsenal. Saka also played three key passes, two crosses and won one duel.

Gabriel Martinelli - 7.5/10

Martinelli had a good game and was the first name on the scoresheet in the first half with a delightful finish. He also completed two dribbles and won two duels.

Leandro Trossard - 7.5/10

Trossard was great on the ball as he passed the ball with 88% accuracy, including three key passes, two crosses and one long ball. He also won three duels and provided one assist.

Substitutes

Kieran Tierney - 6.5/10

Tierney replaced Zinchenko in the second half and played well.

Gabriel Jesus - 6.5/10

Jesus came on for Trossard in the second period as he continued to be eased into first-team action.

Jorginho, Emile Smith Rowe, Jakub Kiwior - N/A

The trio came on late in the game and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.

