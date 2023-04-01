Arsenal 4-1 Leeds: 5 Talking Points as the Gunners smash the Whites despite slow start | Premier League 2022-23

Arsenal secured a 4-1 win over Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday, April 1.

The Gunners entered this game on the back of a stunning run of form in the league, having won each of their last six games. They secured a comfortable 4-1 win over Crystal Palace in their last game to stretch their advantage over Manchester City at the summit to eight points.

Mikel Arteta gave Bukayo Saka some much-needed rest as he named a strong lineup.

Leeds, on the other hand, relieved Jesse Marsch of his duties in February and replaced him with Javi Gracia. They secured an important 4-2 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers away from home in their last league outing. The Whites were looking to put in a strong performance as they aim to avoid a relegation scrap this season.

Both teams paid tribute to former player David "Rocky" Rocastle in a classy gesture before kick-off.

Both Arsenal and Leeds United looked slightly sluggish in the first period as they showed signs of rustiness following the international break. Despite having less of the ball, the visitors were clinical in front of goal with their attempts as they fired three shots on target. The Gunners, on the other hand, hit the target twice in six attempts - one of them being the goal that put them in front.

Gabriel Jesus drove into the box from the left flank before being clipped and winning a penalty. He then stepped up and converted with ease to make it 1-0 after 35 minutes. The Gunners did well to hold onto their one-goal lead heading into the break.

Benjamin White handed Arsenal a lovely start to the second half as he scored just his second-ever goal for the club after meeting a driven cross by Gabriel Martinelli towards the far post. Jesus then made it a brace for himself following an assist from Leandro Trossard just a few minutes later. Both managers then turned to their respective benches as they looked to freshen things up on the pitch.

Rasmus Kristensen grabbed a consolation goal for Leeds in the 76th minute as his deflected effort left Aaron Ramsdale stranded. Granit Xhaka then completed the rout for Arsenal as he made it 4-1 after 84 minutes following a lovely lofted pass from Martin Odegaard.

The Gunners held on to secure a resounding win - one that restored their eight-point lead at the summit over Manchester City. On that note, let's take a look at the five talking points from the game.

#5. Gabriel Jesus seems to have returned all guns blazing

Jesus suffered a knee injury in November last year that ruled him out of action for nearly three months. While he was out, Edward Nketiah picked up the pieces and made some crucial contributions. However, Jesus was eased back into action before the international break and seems to be fully fit now.

He had a great game, scoring a penalty in a pressure situation before combining exquisitely with Trossard for Arsenal's third goal. He also won four duels and played one key pass. Jesus' form before the end of the season will be crucial if the Gunners are to challenge for the title.

#4. Arsenal looked solid in the absence of William Saliba

William Saliba was diagnosed with a back issue a couple of weeks prior to the international break and was subbed off in Arsenal's second leg tie against Sporting CP in the Europa League. He missed their outing against Palace and also withdrew from the French team for their qualifiers.

Rob Holding has deputized for the Frenchman and has looked solid in defense so far. He put in a commanding display against the Eagles and also looked strong against Leeds as the Gunners won both games.

#3. The Gunners seem to find it impossible to keep clean sheets at home

Arsenal have been a force to be reckoned with while playing Premier League games at the Emirates Stadium this season.

They have played 15 games at home so far, winning 12, drawing two and losing just one. They have scored 41 goals in the process but have also conceded 18. The Gunners have won each of their last three games at the Emirates but have also conceded a goal in each.

What would make it even more bitter is that they have clearly been the better side in all those games but suffered due to lapses in concentration. They will need to address this issue against the bigger sides going forward if they are to maintain their home record.

#2. Every Arsenal outfielder has made at least two goal contributions this season

Out of the main crop of 13 or 14 players that feature for Arsenal on a regular basis, each outfielder has made at least two goal contributions for the Gunners this season. Mikel Arteta has inculcated the value of scoring goals in this young group of players, with right-backs and defensive midfielders getting on the scoresheet regularly.

White scored his second goal of the season with a lovely finish after making a smart run to the far post to meet Martinelli's cross. Xhaka scored the Gunners' fourth goal of the game with a sharp header after ghosting into the box between Luke Ayling and Robin Koch.

Contributions from all over the pitch have resulted in Arsenal finding the back of the net 74 times this season.

#1. Leeds United are heading in the right direction

Despite a tumultuous end-phase with former manager Jesse Marsch, Leeds United seem well-equipped to push for survival this season. They have a relatively young crop of talented players who require a coach with their own philosophy and personality to imbibe it in the squad. In Javi Gracia, the Whites seem to have found an ideal candidate to build with.

