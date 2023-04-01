Arsenal 4-1 Leeds: Gunners' Player Ratings as Gabriel Jesus scores a brace in a dominant victory | Premier League 2022-23

Arsenal secured a comfortable 4-1 win over Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday, April 1.

The Gunners entered this contest on the back of a scintillating run of form in the league, winning each of their last six games. They scored 19 goals during that stretch and extended their lead over Manchester City at the summit to eight points with their 4-1 win over Crystal Palace last time out.

Mikel Arteta's side suffered a setback as William Saliba was ruled out indefinitely following a back injury. The Spaniard also chose to give Bukayo Saka some much-needed rest as he named a lineup with a new-look front three.

Arsenal made a nervy start to the game and were slightly slow out of the blocks in the first period as they showed some hangovers following the international break. Despite keeping 65% possession, the Gunners managed just two shots on target from six attempts, one of which was a penalty scored by Gabriel Jesus to give them the lead after 35 minutes.

Leeds United, on the other hand, attempted three shots and hit the target each time. Forwards Crysencio Summerville and Brenden Aaronson looked sharp as they looked to create threats with limited time on the ball. After a sluggish start by both sides, Arsenal were the team in front by a slender one-goal margin.

Arsenal made the ideal start to the second period as they doubled their lead just two minutes after the restart. Gabriel Martinelli made a nice run down the left flank before cutting in and firing in a cross towards the back post, where Benjamin White was present to smash it in from close-range. It was only the former Leeds man's second-ever goal for the Gunners.

Jesus then made it a brace for himself as he combined well with Leandro Trossard, who provided the assist for Arsenal's third goal. Leeds then grabbed a late consolation via Rasmus Kristensen, whose deflected shot whizzed past Aaron Ramsdale before he could react effectively. Both managers made multiple changes as they looked to rotate their teams.

Granit Xhaka rounded off the scoring for the Gunners with a delicate header from an assist by Martin Odegaard to make it a 4-1 win for the hosts. On that note, let's take a look at how their players performed.

Arsenal Player Ratings

Aaron Ramsdale - 7/10

Ramsdale made four saves during the game but was unfortunately unable to keep a clean sheet. He distributed the ball with 63% accuracy.

Benjamin White - 7.5/10

White had a great game as he won seven duels, making four clearances and three tackles. He also scored with his only shot on target with a superb run to the far post.

Rob Holding - 7/10

Holding had a good game in defense as he won five of his six duels, making four clearances, one block and one tackle. He also played five long balls.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 7/10

Gabriel put in a solid performance in defense as he won 10 of his 14 duels, making six clearances, two tackles and one interception. He also played one long ball and attempted two shots without hitting the target.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 6.5/10

Zinchenko put in a decent performance on the left flank. He won six of his 11 duels, making one tackle, one clearance and one interception. He also played three long balls.

Martin Odegaard - 7.5/10

Odegaard put in an assured performance in midfield and grabbed an assist for Arsenal's fourth goal. He won seven of his nine duels, completed two dribbles and also played two key passes.

Thomas Partey - 7/10

Partey had a good game in midfield as he completed 44 passes with 96% accuracy, including four long balls. He also made one clearance, one interception and one tackle.

Granit Xhaka - 8/10

Xhaka continued to flourish in his new role for this season and scored a lovely header late in the game. He won two duels and played one key pass, one cross and three long balls. He also made two interceptions and two tackles.

Leandro Trossard - 7.5/10

Trossard had a great game with the ball at his feet as he completed 33 passes with 83% accuracy, including three key passes, two crosses and two long balls. He provided an assist for the Gunners' third goal.

Gabriel Martinelli - 7.5/10

Martinelli had a good game for Arsenal as he won eight duels, completed five of his eight dribbles and provided one assist. He played two key passes, two crosses and one long ball.

Gabriel Jesus - 8.5/10

Jesus scored a lovely brace as he started the game and played nearly 60 minutes. He won four duels, played one key pass and also made one tackle.

Substitutes

Jorginho - 6.5/10

Jorginho replaced Partey in the second half and played well.

Bukayo Saka - 6.5/10

Saka came on in the second half and put in a good performance.

Kieran Tierney, Fabio Vieira & Emile Smith Rowe - N/A

The trio came on late in the game for Arsenal and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.

