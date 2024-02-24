Arsenal thrashed Newcastle United 4-1 at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday, February 24.

The Gunners entered this contest on the back of a great run of form in the league. They won each of their last five games, netting 21 goals and conceding just two in that phase. Their last game in the league was a 5-0 win at Burnley, followed by which they lost 1-0 away to FC Porto in the UEFA Champions League.

Mikel Arteta was hoping for his side to bounce back in style against the Magpies. He made two changes to the team as Jorginho slotted in midfield while Kai Havertz started up top.

Arsenal made a dominant start to the game and played most of their football in Newcastle's territory. They had over 60% of the ball in the first half and did not allow a single shot from their opponents.

The Gunners grabbed the lead in the 18th minute as a corner from Bukayo Saka was headed goalwards by Gabriel Magalhaes. However, there were a few touches off defenders after that, with Magpies defender Sven Botman unfortunately getting the last for an own goal. Kai Havertz made it 2-0 six minutes later after a brilliant move capped off with a Gabriel Martinelli assist.

The hosts led 2-0 at the break.

The Gunners made a rather reserved start to the second half and were happy to concede possession to Newcastle. This allowed the visitors to build some momentum and attempt their first shot on target early in the second half. However, Arsenal soon burst into life as they found more space in the final third.

Havertz turned provider as he assisted Bukayo Saka for a wonderful goal from an improbable angle to make it 3-0 after 65 minutes. Jakub Kiwior then grabbed his first goal for the club four minutes later from a Declan Rice corner. Both managers made multiple changes looking to see out the rest of the game.

Former Arsenal man Joe Willock grabbed a late consolation goal for Newcastle United after a smooth move down the Magpies' left side. Substitute Dan Burn provided the assist as Willock nodded the ball past David Raya to steal his clean sheet.

Arsenal held on and kept up pace with Liverpool and Manchester City with a resounding win. That said, let's take a look at their player ratings.

Arsenal Player Ratings

David Raya - 6.5/10

Raya made just one save in the game and conceded a disappointing goal late on. He passed the ball with 56% accuracy, including six long balls.

Benjamin White - 6.5/10

White had a decent game but was dribbled past twice by an opponent. He won just one duel and his distribution seemed off as he completed just one of six long ball attempts.

William Saliba - 7/10

Saliba had a good game in defence, winning two duels and passing the ball with 92% accuracy, including two long balls.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 7.5/10

Gabriel had an eventful game and arguably caused Arsenal's first goal with his headed attempt on target. He also won three duels, making two interceptions, two tackles and one clearance.

Jakub Kiwior - 7.5/10

The Pole grabbed his first goal for Arsenal with a deft header at the near post. He also won three duels and played four long balls.

Declan Rice - 8.5/10

Rice put in another commanding performance in midfield. He passed the ball with 94% accuracy, including an assist for Kiwior's goal. He also played four key passes, three crosses and three long balls.

Jorginho - 7.5/10

Jorginho distributed the ball with 89% accuracy, including one key pass and two long balls. He also won four duels but was subbed off injured in the 89th minute.

Martin Odegaard - 7/10

Odegaard made a good start to the game but was booked early on. He passed the ball with 84% accuracy, including two key passed. He also made one interception and one tackle.

Bukayo Saka - 8/10

Saka created the chance for the Gunners' opening goal with his corner, which was eventually deflected into his own goal by Botman. He scored a lovely goal from a tight angle in the second half to make it 3-0.

Gabriel Martinelli - 7.5/10

Martinelli was rampant in and around the box in the first half and assisted Havertz's goal. The Brazilian passed the ball with 88% accuracy, including two key passes. He also attempted four shots but none of them were on target.

Kai Havertz - 8.5/10

Havertz made a great start to the game and scored Arsenal's second goal after a silky move. He also provided an assist for Saka's goal in the second half. The German won four of five of his aerial duels and also made two interceptions.

Substitutes

Leandro Trossard - 6.5/10

Trossard replaced Martinelli in the 64th minute and won three of his five duels, making one tackle.

Emile Smith Rowe - 6.5/10

Smith Rowe replaced Odegaard in the 76th minute and saw his late attempt cleared off the line.

Reiss Nelson - 6.5/10

Nelson came on for Saka in the 76th minute and attempted one shot on target.

Edward Nketiah - 7/10

Nketiah looked energetic during his cameo as he won all four of his duels and played one key pass.

Mohamed Elneny - N/A

The Egyptian came on for the injured Jorginho in the dying embers and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.