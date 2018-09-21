Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Arsenal 4-2 Vorskla: 3 Talking Points from Europa League tie

Zeeshan Ali
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.52K   //    21 Sep 2018, 09:50 IST

Arsenal v Vorskla Poltava - UEFA Europa League - Group E
Arsenal v Vorskla Poltava - UEFA Europa League - Group E

SCORE: (Aubameyang 32', 56'; Welbeck 48'; Ozil 74') ARSENAL 4-2 VOSKLA (Chesnakov 76'; Sharpar 93')

Arsenal got their Europa League campaign underway with a comprehensive win over FC Vorskla Poltava. After failing to make it to a Champions League qualification spot last season, finishing 6th on the Premier League table, the Gunners made their first appearance in Europe under new manager Unai Emery.

Arsenal had failed to get their hands on European silverware in 22 years under Arsene Wenger, coming closest in 2006 when they lost the Champions League final against Barcelona.

Last season, Arsenal made it to the semi-final stage - losing to the eventual champions Atletico Madrid. With a lot of work still to be done, Emery will be looking to conquer the Europa League to get the support of the fans over to his side.

Arsenal have been drawn alongside the likes of Qarabag and Sporting in Group E, and have got three points after one game played. Here are the talking points from the game in which they ran out comfortable winners:

#3 Leno, Torreira start

Arsenal v Vorskla Poltava - UEFA Europa League - Group E
Torreira handed a start alongside Bernd Leno

Arsenal made 5 signings in the summer after the arrival of their new manager. Among them were the goalkeeper Bernd Leno and Uruguayan anchor in midfield Lucas Torreira.

Torreira has captured the imagination of Arsenal fans after it felt like they'd finally managed to land a proper holding midfielder after failing to replace the inimitable Patrick Viera since 2005.

The Uruguayan has not been drafted into the starting lineup permanently by Emery, often coming off the bench to help Arsenal to three points - particularly against West Ham and Newcastle.

A lot of people associated with the club had been calling for him to start games more regularly after putting in good performances for Arsenal. They finally got their wish when the manager handed starts to both the German Leno in goal, and Lucas Torriera in midfield.

Zeeshan Ali
SENIOR ANALYST
"Played 38, Won 26, Drawn 12, Lost exactly none!"
