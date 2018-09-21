Arsenal 4-2 Vorskla Poltava: 5 Talking Points

Gunjan Kochrekar

Aubameyang was on fire during the Europa League fixture

Arsenal kick-started their Europa League campaign with a 4-2 win over Ukranian club, Vorskla Poltava late Thursday evening at the Emirates Stadium, London. Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a brace, following which Danny Welbeck and Mesut Ozil added two more to the tally.

The night didn't end perfectly for the gunners as Vorskla scored two late goals to deny the Gunners a clean sheet. Vladimir Chesnakov and Vyacheslav Sharpar were the two players on the scoresheet for the Ukranian top flight club.

Let's look at five talking points from today's game from the Emirates.

#1 Arsenal games continue to be exciting this season

Arsenal players celebrate Welbeck's goal

After Thursday night's Europa League fixture, there have been a total of 25 goals (14 scored and 11 against), in the six official games played by Arsenal this 2018-19 season, five in the Premier League and one in the Europa League. That makes it 4+ goals every game in which Arsenal have taken part.

This is a typical stat for Arsenal manager Unai Emery who believes in attacking based football and playing from the back. Emery has been known for the same in his time with Sevilla and PSG.

