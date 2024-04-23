Arsenal 5-0 Chelsea: Blues' Player Ratings from a weak performance in Cole Palmer's absence | Premier League 2023-24

Chelsea were thrashed 5-0 by Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League on Tuesday, April 23.

Chelsea made a poor start to the game and were slow out of the blocks and were duly punished. They left huge spaces in midfield and failed to close Declan Rice down in time as he darted forward before assisting Leandro Trossard. The forward applied a cool finish to score from a tight angle after just four minutes as Arsenal enjoyed a dream start.

The Gunners had just 43% of the ball in the first half but still created the bulk of the chances as compared to the Blues. Kai Havertz's indecision about whether to pass or shoot in the box saw Chelsea get away twice in quick succession midway through the first period. The Blues were also spared as Nicolas Jackson's rash tackle on Takehiro Tomiyasu did not even see the striker get booked.

Jackson also came close to scoring for Chelsea as his effort hit the woodwork and bounced out. However, the Blues were unable to create any more clear-cut chances as Arsenal led 1-0 at the break.

It seems Chelsea failed to learn much from their shortcomings in the first half as they were once again slow in picking up players to mark. This allowed Arsenal more space in the final third, with the hosts doubling their lead after 52 minutes. Rice's shot was saved by Petrovic but fell straight to Benjamin White, who scored from close-range.

The Blues seemed hapless against Arsenal's onslaught as the Gunners tripled their advantage in the 57th minute. The hosts played a lovely two minute spell of passing football before they broke into the final third with a defense-splitting through ball from Martin Odegaard. The pass released Kai Havertz between Chelsea's defenders as the German scored to make it 3-0.

Bukayo Saka's lovely footwork on the right flank combined with passive defending from Marc Cucurella allowed the Gunners' fourth goal. Havertz bagged his brace with a lovely finish into the bottom-right corner. Odegaard then produced one of the passes of the season, beating four players in one go as the ball reach Ben White behind Chelsea's lines. He finished with a volley to make it 5-0.

Arsenal helf off Chelsea's late advances and secured a 5-0 win. On that note, let's take a look at the Blues' player ratings.

Chelsea Player Ratings

Dorde Petrovic - 6.5/10

Petrovic had a highly busy first half in Chelsea's goal as he was called upon to make four saves. He made two more saves in the second half but was helpless against a ruthless Arsenal attack.

Alfie Gilchrist - 6/10

Gilchrist made a decent start to the game but picked up a booking just before half-time. He won two duels and made two blocks.

Axel Disasi - 6.5/10

Disasi had a decent game for Chelsea, winning all four of his duels and making five clearances and two tackles. He also missed a glorious chance to score in the first half.

Benoit Badiashile - 6.5/10

Badiashile often looked nervy in possession and nearly gifted Arsenal a goal on one occasion early in the second half. He won four duels and made four interceptions.

Marc Cucurella - 6.5/10

Cucurella had a nervy start to the game and was booked for time-wasting late in the first half.

Enzo Fernandez - 6/10

Enzo made a decent start to the game and passed the ball well. He came agonisingly close to scoring in the first half as his shot was marginally wide.

Moises Caicedo - 6.5/10

Caicedo played a decent game in midfield for Chelsea. He passed the ball with 88% accuracy and won four duels.

Noni Madueke - 6.5/10

Madueke failed to make an impact from the right flank as he was unable to play a single cross into the box. He also failed to attempt a single shot.

Conor Gallagher - 6/10

Gallagher had a poor game in midfield as he was dispossessed a jaw-dropping 21 times.

Mykhaylo Mudryk - 6/10

Mudryk was subpar and passed the ball with just 67% accuracy and was dispossessed 11 times.

Nicolas Jackson - 6/10

Jackson had a poor game on and off the ball as he squandered scoring chances and was also lucky to not be sent off in the first half.

Substitutes

Raheem Sterling - 6/10

Sterling came on in place of Mudryk in the second half but was unable to make an impact.

Trevoh Chalobah - 6/10

Chalobah replaced Enzo in the second half but was unable to stop Arsenal's onslaught.

Thiago Silva - 6.5/10

The veteran came on late for the Blues but was probably brought on too late to stop Arsenal.

Cesare Casadei - 6.5/10

Casadei replaced Madueke and put in a decent cameo.