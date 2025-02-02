Arsenal 5-1 Manchester City: Player Ratings as Havertz and Rice star in a massive statement win for the Gunners | Premier League 2024-25

Arsenal humiliated Manchester City 5-1 at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday, February 2.

The result sees the Gunners maintain a six-point gap to leaders Liverpool, who also have a game in-hand. City, on the other hand, remain fourth and trail their hosts by nine points after 24 games in the competition.

Arsenal made a fantastic start to the contest as they grabbed the lead after just two minutes on the clock. Manuel Akanji made a mistake and the ball fell to Kai Havertz, who assisted Martin Odegaard for a simple finish to make it 1-0. The Gunners kept pushing forward and looked threatening every time they entered Manchester City's half.

With four attempts in the first period, Arsenal managed just two shots on target. Their second huge chance fell to Havertz but he fired a low shot wide of the goal despite Stefan Ortega barely being able to cover. Manchester City themselves had six shots in the first period but just three were on target and saved by David Raya, who was rock-solid in goal.

The Gunners carried a one-goal lead heading into the half-time break.

Manchester City pulled a goal back 10 minutes after the restart as Erling Haaland rose to meet a cross from Savinho and converted handsomely. However, that was all they were about to get in the second half. Arsenal levelled the game just a minute later, with Thomas Partey's deflected shot nestling in the net. Myles Lewis-Skelly then grabbed his first senior goal to make it 3-1.

Havertz then got on the scoresheet for Arsenal in the 76th minute after sustained spells of pressure. Gabriel Martinelli provided an assist as the German tucked the ball into the net. Substitute Ethan Nwaneri then scored another stunning curler late in the match as he left Ortega stranded on his spot, after being assisted by Declan Rice.

Arsenal will take plenty positives from this huge win on home soil, and on that note, let's take a look at their player ratings.

Arsenal Player Ratings

David Raya - 7/10

Raya made three saves and played four long balls in a decent performance in goal for Arsenal.

Jurrien Timber - 6.5/10

Timber had a subpar game as he won just one duel, making three clearances and one interception in defence. He also picked up a booking.

William Saliba - 6.5/10

Saliba won three of four duels, making two clearances and two tackles. He also passed the ball with 98% accuracy.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 7/10

Gabriel won two of three duels, making five clearances, one interception and one tackle. He also attempted a shot that was blocked.

Myles Lewis-Skelly - 8/10

Lewis-Skelly had a great game on the left side as he won seven of his eight duels, making two clearances and two tackles. He also scored a lovely goal in the second half.

Martin Odegaard - 7.5/10

Odegaard opened the scoring for Arsenal after two minutes, attempted another shot that was off-target and also won two duels in a good performance.

Thomas Partey - 8/10

Partey scored a deflected goal in the second half. He also played one key pass, won five duels, making two clearances, four tackles and two interceptions.

Declan Rice - 8.5/10

Rice played five key passes, including two crucial assists. He also won his only duel in midfield, making two clearances and two interceptions.

Gabriel Martinelli - 7/10

Martinelli had a decent game as he bagged an assist in this game. He also played another key pass and attempted one shot on target.

Kai Havertz - 8.5/10

Havertz assisted Arsenal's first goal and scored their fourth in a great performance. He also won three duels and made one clearance as well.

Leandro Trossard - 6.5/10

Trossard had a decent game as passed the ball with 88% accuracy, won four duels and also dribbled past three opponents.

Substitutes

Ethan Nwaneri - 7.5/10

Nwaneri scored a lovely curling goal in the second half after coming off the bench.

Mikel Merino - 6.5/10

Merino came on in the second half and put in a decent performance in midfield.

Riccardo Calafiori & Raheem Sterling - N/A

The pair played very few minutes and did not warrant a rating.

