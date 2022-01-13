Arsenal in advanced talks to sign Juventus star on loan: Reports

Arsenal are one of the few clubs that have been actively looking to pursue a midfielder in this transfer window. Now, according to the latest reports from RMC Sports, the Gunners are in advanced talks with Juventus to sign Arthur Melo on loan. Arthur is now being considered as Mikel Arteta's prime target for this January transfer window.

Due to the Africa Cup of Nations, Arsenal have lost some key players in midfield. The club's available players in midfield lack the depth and technicallity to take the Gunners to a top 4 finish come the end of the season. Arteta has previously spoken about the situation at his club and how the hierarchy has promised him some valuable signings for this transfer window.

Many names have been linked in the past few weeks to Arsenal as the club are still trying to find the right profile for the team.The likes of Dennis Zakaria, Bissouma, Bruno Guimarães and many more have been linked with a move to the Emirates stadium.

Now, according to the latest report from RMC Sport, the Gunners are very much interested in signing Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo on loan during the January transfer window. The deal is now in an advanced stage and the Gunners could get their player in the coming days.

The Gunners were initially skeptical about their plans to sign Arthur Melo from Juventus. They were heavily linked to signing Bruno Guimarães from Lyon but in the end decided to go with Arthur, as Juve wants to let the Brazilian find a new club in January.

Mikel Arteta states Arsenal can still attract big name players

There have been reports suggesting that Arsenal are no longer an attractive option for many big name players. However, Mikel Arteta recently addressed fans by suggesting that the club doesn't find it difficult to sign big name players. Arteta added that the situation grants huge power to the club.

With Arthur's deal being in advanced talks, Arsenal are finally making some movement in the transfer window. Fans will have to wait and see how fast Arthur can adapt to the Premier League if he does indeed end up joining the Gunners on loan. The Brazilian found it very difficult to adapt to the surroundings of Italy which affected his performances.

The Gunners are reportedly interested in signing Vlahovic as well during this transfer window and as per reports, the Gunners are strong favorites to land the Italian forward.

