Arsenal agree deal between '€20-25 million' to sign 21-year-old Serie A star: Reports

Arsenal have agreed a fee believed to be worth between €20-25 million for 19-year-old Bologna full-back Aaron Hickey, according to reports.

The highly-rated defender has made 35 appearances for the Serie A side this season and has seen his stock rise considerably since his 2020 move from SPFL side Hearts.

AFTV @AFTVMedia



Would you be happy adding the Scottish full-back to the squad? 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿



#Hickey #Arsenal #AFC Arsenal have agreed on a fee between £17 and £21 million for Aaron Hickey, according to Italian reports!Would you be happy adding the Scottish full-back to the squad? 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Arsenal have agreed on a fee between £17 and £21 million for Aaron Hickey, according to Italian reports! 💰Would you be happy adding the Scottish full-back to the squad? 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿#Hickey #Arsenal #AFC https://t.co/8whxsj60xk

Hickey made his Scotland senior debut in March 2022, with the versatile teenager predominately used as a left-back. He can also play at right-back and on the left side of midfield.

According to Calcio Napoli 24, Arsenal officials have met with Bologna sporting director Riccardo Bigon to discuss a deal for the player.

Bologna sold fellow full-back Takehiro Tomiyasu last summer and the Japan international has gone on to enjoy an excellent debut campaign at the Emirates Stadium. The two clubs are reportedly using their "excellent" relationship to iron out a deal for a player who can happily use both feet.

Hickey would provide stern competition for fellow Scotland international Kieran Tierney at left-back, with current backup Nuno Tavares struggling somewhat since his arrival in north London from Benfica last summer. Mikel Arteta may also be looking for better cover at right-back instead of 30-year-old Cedric Soares.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur Arsenal are ready to spend 80 million euros on Gabriel Jesus, Marquinhos and 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Aaron Hickey.

#AFC • #Gunners Arsenal are ready to spend 80 million euros onGabriel Jesus,Marquinhos and 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Aaron Hickey. 🔥 Arsenal are ready to spend 80 million euros on 🇧🇷 Gabriel Jesus, 🇧🇷 Marquinhos and 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Aaron Hickey. 🔴⚪ #AFC • #Gunners https://t.co/sZij8W2657

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta claims he would have taken 5th place at the start of the season

The Gunners' ability to sign top players will depend hugely on whether or not they qualify for next season's Champions League.

Arsenal are currently in a straight shootout with north London rivals Tottenham for 4th place, with Spurs' victory over Burnley moving them 2 points clear of Arteta's side having played an extra game.

Having been in pole-position for a number of months, Arsenal need to win their game in hand away at Newcastle next up to keep their fate in their own hands.

In a pre-match press conference, Arteta was asked if his side would have been pleased with a 5th-placed finish when the season began, to which the Spaniard replied (as quoted by The Mirror):

“Absolutely, Yes. It is a good place to be.

“But as I said, It is in our hands we have done a lot in the past few months to be in this position so let's go for it.

"We want to be playing in the Champions League. And that's the end, we've come so far, as I said, it's in our hands and we want to now capitalise on that, and the excitement and the opportunities there, and we will really want to go for it."

Football Daily @footballdaily



Mikel Arteta refuses to give his opinion on the game after Arsenal's 3-0 defeat and asks the referee to speak to the cameras 🗣 "If I say what I think I'll be suspended six months."Mikel Arteta refuses to give his opinion on the game after Arsenal's 3-0 defeat and asks the referee to speak to the cameras 🗣 "If I say what I think I'll be suspended six months." 😡Mikel Arteta refuses to give his opinion on the game after Arsenal's 3-0 defeat and asks the referee to speak to the cameras https://t.co/5dlJm5XTiC

Edited by Ashwin