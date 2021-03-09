Arsenal and Chelsea make contact with agent of Brazilian wonderkid - Reports

As per Calciomercato, Arsenal and Chelsea are both reportedly joining Italian giants Juventus and Inter Milan, as well as Ajax, Lyon, and Shakhtar Donetsk in the hunt for the signature of 19-year-old Brazilian striker Kaio Jorge.

Jorge currently plies his trade in his home country with Santos, and the striker has already scored 4 goals and made 1 assist for the club in 29 appearances this season. He has already made 51 senior appearances for the Brazilian outfit during the course of his short career.

Chelsea and Arsenal are said to have got in contact with Jorge's agent, Giuliano Bertolucci, for a potential move for the youngster to England.

Jorge will also be out of contract with Santos in December 2021, and he will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement in June.

Both Chelsea and Arsenal could look to bring in a centre-forward next summer

Arsenal and Chelsea's interest in Jorge comes as no surprise as both London clubs have been heavily linked with a move for a new centre-forward next season.

Arsenal are currently employing the services of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, as well as youngsters Gabriel Martinelli and Edward Nketiah, as forwards at the moment.

However, it is rumored that the Gunners will offload Lacazette next season and Nketiah is reportedly seeking a move away from Arsenal, even if it comes on loan. He has suffered from alack of game time under manager Mikel Arteta so far.

Chelsea also have an incredible amount of talent in the centre-forward position, with Timo Werner, Tammy Abraham, and Olivier Giroud all starting various games in the position for the Blues this season.

Manager Thomas Tuchel also used German Kai Havertz as a false nine in Chelsea's 2-0 win over Everton recently, making him a fourth forward option for the West London club.

However, Chelsea have been heavily linked with a bumper summer signing of Erling Haaland, who has become the most sought-after transfer target in Europe becaue of his stellar track record in the Bundesliga and the Champions League with Borussia Dortmund.

The Blues may well be looking to make room for the Norwegian if they are presented with an opportunity to sign him, with Olivier Giroud's contract expiring at the end of this season.

Tammy Abraham - who is their highest scorer this season - has also recently been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge after he was left out of Thomas Tuchel's 20-man squad for the last 3 consecutive league games.