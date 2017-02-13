Arsenal and Liverpool keen on signing Kasper Schmeichel

Leicester City want 30 million for the shot-stopper.

@falsewinger by Sripad News 13 Feb 2017, 19:18 IST

Time for a change?

What’s the story?

Arsenal and Liverpool have set sights on signing Kasper Schmeichel from Leicester City in the summer. The Premier League duo are on the hunt for a goalkeeper as their #1 choice have failed to live up to their expectations.

The goalkeeper is also being monitored by his former club, Manchester City. Pep Guardiola took a gamble and signed Claudio Bravo from Barcelona and sent Joe Hart on loan to Torino. The Chilean has failed to adjust to the style of play in England and conceded more often than not.

In case you didn’t know...

Leicester City shocked the world and won the Premier League last season. The Foxes beat all odds and Schmeichel's performances between the posts were vital in their fairytale season.

However, things are completely different this season. The Foxes are struggling and are just a point above the relegation zone. They are dong well in the Champions League but are unable to replicate that performance in the league this season.

Liverpool were also interested in signing him during te January signing Schmeichel, but it was rejected straight away by the Premier League champions. Ranieri made it clear that no matter what Liverpool's offer was, they would not let the shot-stopper leave.

The heart of the matter

Liverpool signed Loris Karius to challenge Mignolet for the #1 jersey, but the German has failed to make an impact. He got selected over him for a few game weeks, but his performance turned out to be worse than Mignolet and Klopp had to switch back to the Belgian.

Arsenal signed Cech from Chelsea 2 seasons ago, but the Czech international has been nowhere close what he was at Stamford Bridge. Moreover, with him turning 35 this summer, Wenger is keen on signing a long-term replacement.

Leicester City are said to be demanding £30 million for the Danish international. The keeper is reportedly not interested in leaving the club, but if they do get relegated, they would have no choice but to sell him to meet FFP.

What’s next?

Kasper's future at Leicester all depends on them surviving in the Premier League this season. If they do get relegated, he is highly likely to join Liverpool or Arsenal - whoever makes a move first.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Schmeichel might never be as good as his father, but the goalkeeper would prove to be a valuable asset to any club that signs him. Arsenal and Liverpool really need to sign a keeper in the summer and Schmeichel can turn out to be the ideal one for both.