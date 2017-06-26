Write an Article

Reports: Arsenal and Manchester City 'in talks' for sensational swap deal

The deal would be the most stunning straight exchange ever seen in the Premier League!

by Sripad @falsewinger
Rumours 26 Jun 2017, 13:40 IST
Master plan?
Master plan?

What’s the story?

Arsenal and Manchester City are in talks for one of the most shocking transfers of the summer according to Daily Star. The English publication reports that the two Premier League clubs are ready to swap players - Sergio Aguero and Alexis Sanchez.

Pep Guardiola made Sanchez his #1 striker target for the summer and Arsene Wenger is on the hunt for a striker. The two have now decided to exchange players as it fits both clubs perfectly.

In case you didn’t know...

Alexis Sanchez has only one year left on his contract and is not ready to sign a new one at Arsenal. The Chilean international is not happy with the club's project and wants to move.

Time to swap clubs?
Time to swap clubs?

Chelsea were reportedly his #1 choice but The Blues' were not ready to negotiate with Arsenal. The Gunners were not willing to sell their star to a Premier League rival as well.

The heart of the matter

Arsenal are keen on signing a striker this summer and have been told by Lyon chief executive, Jean-Michel Aulas that they must pay £57 million to land Alexandre Lacazette. The fee was too high for the club to meet and they are now looking for alternatives.

Manchester City reportedly came up with this swap idea and now the clubs are discussing the same. Despite scoring 33 times for The Citizen's last season, Aguero has failed to satisfy Guardiola.

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing both the players but the forwards are not willing to leave the United Kingdom. They want to continue playing in the Premier League and succeed.

What’s next?

Arsenal and Manchester City will hold talks in the coming days to discuss this in detail. Both the players are valued at €65 million by transfermarkt and thus the negotiations might not involve a fee at all.

The swap deal could be the 'perfect solution' for the two clubs as they both get what they want. As for the players, they too will be happy as they get to play more regularly and achieve their personal goals.

Author’s Take

Aguero wanted to remain at Manchester City until they won the Champions League but the arrival of Pep Guardiola marked the beginning of the end for the Argentine. He was benched for Gabriel Jesus and only managed to play towards the end of the season because of an injury to the Brazilian.

Alexis Sanchez wants to win trophies and he can achieve that at Manchester City. A reunion with Guardiola is also on the cards and that is something the Chilean would love even more.

