Arsenal beating Manchester United will be an 'upset', says former Gunners striker Kevin Campbell

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell believes that the Gunners beating Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday will be an upset.

The Red Devils have rejuvenated their form since the international break, picking up wins against Newcastle United, PSG and RB Leipzig and drawing against Chelsea.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are without a win in the Premier League in the same time frame. They lost to Manchester City and Leicester City in their last two fixtures.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's heavyweight clash, Campbell said:

"I think the upset will be if Arsenal win, and deny Manchester United – it will mean they haven’t won a Premier League game at home all season. Manchester United beating Arsenal wouldn’t be an upset, but if Arsenal beat Manchester United then it would be. I wouldn’t mind an upset but it’s going to be a very difficult game."

He added:

"Everyone must understand that Arteta is learning on the job so he will make mistakes, that's for sure,” Campbell added, with the Gunners having suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to Leicester last time out. I think the team he picked was a good team and they were strong enough to win the game against Leicester. I just don't think Arsenal are playing well enough right now. So, it's not really exposing his inexperience, I just think, it’s a situation that Arsenal have to get through and that’s all."

Arsenal looking to get back to winning ways against Manchester United

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United

Advertisement

Arsenal started their season well, picking up three wins in their first four fixtures in the Premier League. However, the Gunners have hit a roadblock since the last international break.

The London giants found it difficult to create clear-cut chances in the fixture against Leicester City and saw Jamie Vardy sealing the win with a late goal.

The Gunners warmed up for the game against Manchester United with a 3-0 win in the Europa League against Dundalk.

Joe Willock had the same amount of shots on target as Tottenham in the #UEL this morning 😳



What a performance from the 21-year-old!



Could he be the answer to Arsenal's creativity problems?#OptusSport pic.twitter.com/mPa3tpuD70 — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) October 30, 2020

Manchester United were impressive in their win against last year's Champions League semi-finalists, RB Leipzig, as they won 5-0. Marcus Rashford who came off the bench in the last half an hour scored a hattrick for the home side.