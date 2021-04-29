Arsenal begin shortlisting potential replacements for Mikel Arteta - Reports

Arsenal have been the subject of a proposed takeover by Spotify creator Daniel Ek in recent weeks. The club could also be in line for a change in management, as Arsenal's hierarchy are reportedly 'unhappy' with Mikel Arteta and have begun shortlisting potential replacements for the Spaniard.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, AS Roma manager Paulo Fonseca has been shortlisted for the Arsenal job. Fonseca's Roma are currently fighting for a spot in Europe in Serie A this season. They have also reached the semi-finals of the Europa League.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have struggled under the management of Mikel Arteta. Despite showing signs of improvement towards the end of last season by winning the FA Cup and winning the Community Shield at the beginning of this season, the Gunners have failed to maintain consistency.

Arsenal enjoyed a strong transfer window. They were able to sign the likes of Willian, Gabriel Magalhaes and Thomas Partey. The club endured a dismal start to their Premier League campaign, losing eight of their opening fourteen games.

Arteta's side showed signs of improvement at the start of the new year and had hopes of qualifying for Europe. However, a run of just one victory in their last five Premier League games sees them languishing in tenth place in the Premier League table.

Arsenal's hierarchy have grown tired of the club's inconsistency in both league and cup competitions. The team has been linked to a number of managers in recent weeks. AS Roma's Paulo Fonseca and former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri are reportedly at the top of the Gunners wishlist.

Mikel Arteta has been warned he could face the sack if he does not win the Europa League with Arsenal this season. (Source: Daily Mirror) pic.twitter.com/rZeLuRESyi — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) April 13, 2021

Winning the Europa League could save Mikel Arteta's job at Arsenal

Arsenal v Everton - Premier League

Arsenal were knocked out in the early stages of the FA Cup and EFL Cup this season. Winning the Europa League might save Arteta's job, but the Spaniard will first need to get past Unai Emery's Villarreal at the competition's semi-final stage..

Arsenal board ‘unhappy with Mikel Arteta’ and put Paulo Fonseca on replacement shortlist #AFC https://t.co/f3zZiGmZlR — Express Sport (@DExpress_Sport) April 28, 2021

Arsenal fans will be hoping that the proposed takeover takes place in the coming days. They will also be looking for a positive result on Thursday night as their club travel to Spain for the first leg of their Europa League semi-final.