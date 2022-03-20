"Big, big credit to him" - Bukayo Saka heaps praise on 30-year-old Arsenal star after Aston Villa win

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has heaped praise on Gunners shot-stopper Bernd Leno following their 1-0 win against Aston Villa.

The Gunners earned three crucial points at Villa Park on Saturday and remain in the driver's seat in the race for the top-four.

Saka's 30th-minute strike from distance eventually proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Following the game, the matchwinner was full of praise for Bernd Leno, who impressed in a rare opportunity he had between the sticks after a long time.

The German international has seen himself drop down the pecking order following the arrival of Aaron Ramsdale in the summer.

Ramsdale has been immense for the Gunners following his switch from Sheffield United and that has seen Leno become second-choice between the sticks.

However, the 30-year-old was called upon against Aston Villa on Saturday with Ramsdale suffering a minor hip injury.

It was the first Premier League appearance for the former Bayer Leverkusen star since August and his eighth appearance overall this season.

The German custodian was hardly posed much of a challenge from the Villa attack throughout the game.

However, he had to be alert to keep out a Philippe Coutinho free-kick late on in stoppage time.

Saka lavished praise on the 30-year-old following the game. He told the Arsenal media:

“Big, big credit to him, he still trains every day."

“He’s still a top, top ‘keeper and he came in and looked as normal, as his special self and got us the clean sheet today.”

Bernd Leno is too good to be a backup for Arsenal

Aaron Ramsdale has been immense for the Gunners since his move to Arsenal in the summer and looks to be the future of the north London club.

The 23-year-old has not only caught the eye with his excellent shot-stopping but also with his excellent distribution.

Bernd Leno, meanwhile, looks too good to be a second-choice keeper and could be on a move in the summer.

The 30-year-old was linked with a loan move to Newcastle United in January, as reported by 90min.

The Magpies could be back in the race for the German international in the summer as they are said to be looking for an upgrade on Martin Dúbravka.

Leno's contract at the Emirates is up for expiry in the summer of 2023 and Arsenal could choose to cash in on him rather than losing him for nothing in a year's time.

