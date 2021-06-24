Arsenal close in on deal for £50m-rated Premier League star — Reports

Arsenal are reportedly edging closer to completing a deal for Brighton & Hove Albion star Ben White this summer, as per widespread reports.

The Gunners are keen to strengthen their backline and have earmarked White as the ideal candidate. They had a bid in the region of £40m rejected by the Seagulls last week and returned with an improved offer.

Their new bid could see them pay up to £50m (£45m + £5m) including add-ons for the newly-capped England international.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨



Arsenal are in advanced talks to sign Ben White from Brighton for £50M pic.twitter.com/lgEJsDSqNG — Football Daily (@footballdaily) June 24, 2021

The England star has been in high demand for quite some time now, with the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, and other clubs interested in him. However, with the Reds having signed Ibrahima Konate and the Red Devils keen on Raphael Varane, Arsenal have a free run at White.

The 23-year-old Arsenal target has enjoyed a great campaign with Brighton just a year after winning the Championship title with Leeds United. He is a core member of Graham Potter's set-up and has shown great versatility, stepping into midfield and slotting in at right-back when necessary.

Arsenal are confident to sign Ben White from Brighton in the next few days, as reported by @David_Ornstein. Work in progress on final fee, personal terms already agreed. ⚪️🔴 #AFC



Anderlecht midfielder Lokonga has been approached by Atalanta - he only wants Arsenal as priority. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 24, 2021

His arrival could be a massive boost to Arsenal's defence that could be set for a revamp. David Luiz has been released after last season as his contract expired and could reportedly be set to join one of his former clubs, SL Benfica or Paris Saint-Germain.

Elsewhere, Konstantinos Mavropanos is on the brink of returning to VfB Stuttgart on a loan deal with an obligation to buy for the Bundesliga side. William Saliba has returned from a loan spell at OGC Nice and is expected to go out on loan once again.

Also read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Lionel Messi makes decision on Barcelona future, Manchester United make €85M bid for Sancho and more

Mikel Arteta set for massive summer spend at Arsenal

England Training Camp - Euro 2020

While much of their transfer business could still depend on departures, it is clear that Arsenal have clear plans in the market this summer.

Deep-lying midfielder and former captain Granit Xhaka is widely expected to depart from the Emirates, with AS Roma in pole position to land him. He could be replaced by Anderlecht star Albert Sambi Lokonga, who is believed to be a priority signing for Arsenal.

Italian football expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Atalanta have approached the youngster but he is keen on a move to Arsenal. The North London side have also been linked with a move for Leicester City superstar James Maddison. However, any potential deal for the Englishman could force them to break their transfer record.

Also read: Jim Beglin's 5 young players who could become household names after Euro 2020

Fabrizio Romano, Jim Beglin, Paul Merson and David James are now Sportskeeda Experts! Check here

Edited by Sai Teja