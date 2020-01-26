Arsenal could help Chelsea secure Cavani's signing, €27 million striker bid made, Kepa's replacement found and more: Chelsea Transfer Roundup, 26th January 2020

26 Jan 2020, 20:38 IST

Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Chelsea transfer news roundup. The Blues were able to see off Hull City with a narrow 2-1 win in the FA Cup fourth round last night. Manager Frank Lampard is still waiting to see if he will get new faces at the club before the end of this month's transfer window.

On that note, we look at the best Chelsea transfer news and rumors making the headlines today.

Aubameyang lined up as Cavani's replacement

Crystal Palace v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Chelsea's move for Edinson Cavani depends on PSG signing a notable replacement for the Uruguayan striker this month, reports Foot Mercato. The Ligue 1 Champions are tracking Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and are ready to make an initial loan move for the Arsenal skipper next week.

According to The Times, Chelsea are ready to offer a loan deal for Cavani but his £360k-per-week wages are a huge stumbling block. Manager Frank Lampard is desperate to bolster his attacking options as he remains focuses to guide Chelsea to Champions League football next season.

Atletico Madrid and Manchester United are also interested in signing the former Napoli striker who looks certain to leave French football before the end of this month.

Chelsea join the race for AC Milan's Piatek

Parma Calcio v AC Milan - Serie A

Chelsea have made a €27 million bid to sign AC Milan's wantaway striker Krzysztof Piatek, according to reports in Italy. The report coincides with Tottenham re-opening talks with the Polish striker earlier today.

Piatek has been itching for a move away from Italy this month after falling behind Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Rafael Leo in the pecking order. The 24-year-old AC Milan striker sees Premier League as his ideal destination.

The Italian side, however, are demanding a permanent transfer for their star player while Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham are all leaning towards a loan deal.

Chelsea enquire about Crystal Palace goalkeeper

Manchester City v Crystal Palace - Premier League

One of Chelsea's most reliable scouts Christophe Lovichon has enquired about the possibility of signing Crystal Palace's 33-year-old goalkeeper Vicente Guaita this month, reports AS.

Kepa Arrizabalaga's Stamford Bridge future looks bleak at the moment as the manager Frank Lampard has started to lose faith in the Spanish custodian.

Guaita on the other hand has been one of Premier League's success stories this season. The Spanish goalkeeper has become a cult figure at Selhurst Park with some amazing saves this season.

Chelsea, however, will face competition for the 33-year-old as Manchester City are also interested in signing him at the end of this season.

Lampard sounds 'transfer frustration' to his bosses

Hull City v Chelsea FC - FA Cup Fourth Round

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was pretty vocal on the lack of January transfer activity at the club following a 2-1 FA Cup fourth round victory over Hull City last night.

The former England international spoke with BT Sport after the match and pointed out the small group of players he is having to work with. Lampard pointed that The Blues are yet to replace Eden Hazard who left in the summer. The Blues manager was quoted saying:

"There's no movement to speak of now. We got a punishment in the summer, for right or wrong, where we couldn't bring in players and a punishment is meant to hurt you and we lost certainly one of the biggest players in our history, one of the most effective and dominant players in terms of what he has done for the club in the past six or seven years, so that's the situation,"

"We lost part of that as a club last summer. Now, we need to for the short-term, to push for the top-four. It's quite clear, I have a strong feeling about where we can improve personnel wise to take us forward, so for me it's clear."

