Arsenal decide on next 3 signings as they look beyond Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo: Reports

Arsenal have made the decision to look past West Ham United's Declan Rice and Brighton and Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo to focus on other signings. According to the Sun, the Gunners are reconsidering spending massive amounts of money on the duo and are looking to strengthen the squad elsewhere.

Mikel Arteta's side have had a tough run of results, with no wins in their last four Premier League outings. This bad run of form has seen them lose their advantage in the title race, with Manchester City just two points behind with two games in hand.

Arsenal feel that an injury to William Saliba and the subsequent poor defensive play of Rob Holding has been key behind their recent downfall. Arteta is thus interested in improving the quality of backups for central defence, with Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi reportedly on their list.

The Gunners feel they would need to splurge over £150 million to bring in Rice and Caicedo and thus are looking at cheaper alternatives. Leicester City's Youri Tielemans is a name that has long been linked to North London. The Belgian is set to be out of contract in the upcoming summer and Arsenal could make a move for him.

Chelsea's Mason Mount is also believed to be a player of interest, according to the report. The Blues star is in a contract dispute with the side as the negotiating parties have been unable to reach an agreement for a while now. With just one year left on his contract, Chelsea could look to sell him at a lower price to avoid losing him for free.

Arsenal listening to offers for two star players

Granit Xhaka and Kieran Tierney could be on the move.

Arsenal are willing to sell midfielder Granit Xhaka and defender Kieran Tierney. According to the Daily Mail, the Gunners are looking to improve their squad ahead of their return to the Champions League and could thus be willing to move on from the duo.

Xhaka has enjoyed a strong career revival at Arsenal, after having once been booed off the pitch by the fans. The Swiss international plays a vital role in the midfield for Mikel Arteta but could be replaced by better options, with the team linked to the likes of Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo.

Tierney has fallen down the pecking order with the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko. Arteta prefers the Ukrainian as he can play in midfield and is a better contributor to the attack. Thus, the Scotsman could leave in search of more playing time, with Newcastle United interested according to the report.

