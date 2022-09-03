Arsenal defender Cedric chooses between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Arsenal full-back Cedric Soares picked Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi without any hesitation when asked to choose between the two superstars.

In an interview with ESPN UK, Cedric was asked a number of binary questions where he was asked to choose one of the two options. One of the questions asked was to choose between Messi and Ronaldo and Cedric went with the latter.

It is not a surprise to see Cedric Soares pick Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi. The Arsenal full-back is a Portuguese international and was always more likely to pick his fellow compatriot.

Cedric is a full Portugal international and has so far earned 34 caps with the Selecao. It is worth mentioning that Cedric Soares was part of the Portugal squad which lifted the European Championship back in 2016. He was playing for Southampton at that point.

Cedric was not the only Arsenal player to pick Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi. Granit Xhaka also picked the Manchester United forward over the Argentine captain.

Xhaka and Cedric's interview with ESPN can be seen below:

The Ronaldo and Lionel Messi debate has been raging for a number of years now. The duo have been playing at the highest level for the past 15 years and are still going strong as they approach the twilight of their respective careers.

Both superstar forwards have won pretty much everything there is to win in football. However, World Cup triumph has eluded both of them in their professional careers. The upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar could be their final opportunity to lift international football's biggest honor.

Lionel Messi has had a better start to the 2022-23 season compared to Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi has made a much better start to the new season compared to Cristiano Ronaldo. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has already scored four goals and provided four assists from six outings across all competitions for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Messi has been instrumental in PSG's great start to the new season.

Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, is struggling to get minutes at Manchester United under new manager Erik ten Hag. The Dutch tactician has started Ronaldo just once in five Premier League games this season. The Portuguese forward is yet to score or assist a goal so far this campaign.

It is worth mentioning that Ronaldo wanted to leave Manchester United all summer long in order to compete in the UEFA Champions League. However, his wish did not come true and is now still a Manchester United player after the end of the transfer window.

