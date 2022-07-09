Arsenal defender in talks with three Serie A clubs - Reports

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari has been the subject of interest from a number of Serie A clubs this summer.

According to Gazzetta.it, the Spaniard's agent is currently in talks with Venezia, Fiorentina, and Napoli. The 28-year-old is expected to secure a permanent move away from the Emirates Stadium this summer as he is unlikely to receive much playing time under Mikel Arteta.

Pablo Mari joined the north London outfit on a six-month loan deal from Brazilian club Flamengo in January 2020 with an option to make the deal permanent. Despite the defender making just three appearances in all competitions during his loan spell, the Gunners opted to exercise their option to sign him permanently in the summer

The Spanish centre-back showed glimpses of his potential when given the opportunity to play during the 2021-22 campaign. However, he was able to make just 16 appearances in all competitions for Mikel Arteta's side as he was ravaged by injuries.

Mari fell down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium last season following the arrival of Ben White from Bright & Hove Albion. He made just three appearances for the club during the first half of the season and hence joined Serie A club Udinese on loan for the second half of the campaign.

He scored two goals in 15 Serie A appearances for the club and helped them finish 12th in the league, thereby raising his stock in Italy.

Pablo Mari is unlikely to receive much playing time at Arsenal next season as he is likely to be behind Gabriel Magalhaes, Ben White, and William Saliba in the pecking order. The Gunners are therefore expected to sell him this summer. Venezia, Fiorentina, and Napoli are believed to be interested in signing the 28-year-old.

arsenview @arsenview The agent of Arsenal defender Pablo Mari is in talks with Serie A sides Hellas Verona, Napoli and Fiorentina, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. It is also claimed that the Gunners want around £14 million. [ @Football_LDN The agent of Arsenal defender Pablo Mari is in talks with Serie A sides Hellas Verona, Napoli and Fiorentina, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. It is also claimed that the Gunners want around £14 million. [@Football_LDN]

Arsenal must focus on clearing out their squad this summer

Leicester City v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Arsenal have had an impressive transfer window thus far as they have addressed their attacking problems by signing Brazilian forwards Gabriel Jesus and Marquinhos, and Portuguese attacking midfielder Fabio Vieira. They have also signed goalkeeper Matt Turner.

However, the club still possess a number of fringe players within their squad and must find a new home for them to create space for new arrivals. Lucas Torreira, and Hector Bellerin have returned to the north London club after impressive loan spells with Fiorentina and Real Betis respectively.

Dean James @DeanJamesAFC || According to reports, Arsenal have put a €10m (£8.5m) price-tag on Lucas Torreira’s head & Juventus are considering a move [Via - @CalcioMercatoIT]. || According to reports, Arsenal have put a €10m (£8.5m) price-tag on Lucas Torreira’s head & Juventus are considering a move [Via - @CalcioMercatoIT]. 🚨 || According to reports, Arsenal have put a €10m (£8.5m) price-tag on Lucas Torreira’s head & Juventus are considering a move [Via - @CalcioMercatoIT].

As per The Standard, the Gunners are eager to cash-in on Torreira, who is reportedly keen to return to Italy.

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Hector Bellerin has no desire to remain at the Emirates Stadium. The Spaniard helped Real Betis win the Copa del Rey and finish fifth in the La Liga table last season. He is therefore likely to receive interest from a number of clubs this summer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far