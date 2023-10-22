Arsenal draw feels like a loss to Chelsea as Blues pay for not killing off the game

For the first time since Mauricio Pochettino took charge of Chelsea, the Blues are beginning to show positive signs in both their performances and results.

Since losing to Aston Villa in late September, Chelsea have gone on a four-game unbeaten run across competitions, winning three and drawing the other. In that period, the only game in which they’ve failed to secure victory came against Arsenal in Saturday’s (October 21) mammoth Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.

Pochettino’s side played their best football yet and were the better side for much of the game, culminating in a deserved 2-0 lead after the 48th minute. However, they just couldn’t hold on to the lead and a combination of bad luck and a late capitulation saw Arsenal claw back to earn a 2-2 draw.

Blues held despite dominant performance

Not many teams have been able to contain Arsenal since last season but Chelsea made Mikel Arteta’s side look ordinary when the two teams faced off on Saturday.

The Blues dominated the game, had the better chances, and restricted the Gunners to no shots on target throughout the first half. Their dominance soon translated into goals when Cole Palmer’s penalty (15') and Mykhaylo Mudryk’s (48') wondrous strike gave them a 2-0 lead.

For 77 minutes, Chelsea didn’t look threatened at all and were on course for a famous victory. But a mistake by Robert Sanchez allowed Declan Rice to halve the deficit and completely change the course of the game.

While Rice’s goal rocked the Blues’ confidence, it swung momentum onto Arsenal’s side. The Gunners drew level just six minutes later when substitute Leandro Trossard connected to Bukayo Saka’s cross to make it 2-2.

Trossard’s equaliser undid all of Chelsea’s hard work. They had Arsenal under control for large spells and the scoreline wasn’t a true reflection of the game, especially after how dominant the Blues were.

Draw feels like a loss for Chelsea

Before Saturday’s game kicked off, many Chelsea fans would’ve readily accepted a draw due to Arsenal’s rich vein of form. However, the Blues did not play like underdogs.

Rather, they took the game to Arsenal and didn’t give their opponents a sniff. To then throw away a two-goal lead late in the game makes the draw feel more like a defeat for many Blues fans.

Even at 2-0, Raheem Sterling, Palmer, and Nicolas Jackson all had glorious opportunities but spurned them. It’s certainly two points dropped, rather than a point gained for Pochettino’s side, who were made to pay for not killing off the game earlier.

“I feel until 77 minutes when we conceded the first goal, I think we were in control and didn't concede many chances,” Pochettino said after the game, as quoted by Football London.

He added:

“I think Arsenal are an amazing team, they were fighting last season for the trophy and I think this season improved with some players also. Yes, disappointed because we dropped two points.

“This [Declan Rice’s] goal gave the belief to Arsenal, and 2-1 with 10 minutes to play, 13 minutes to play when you can concede and take risks like they were taking. In the end disappointed.”

Chelsea have every right to feel hard done by the result. However, they can take solace from the fact that they went toe-to-toe with the second-best team in the Premier League. They will hope that it can only get better from here following such a gallant performance.