Arsenal duo doubtful for Chelsea clash - Reports

Arsenal will face Chelsea in their second Premier League game of the season next Sunday (August 22). Unfortunately, the Gunners could be without two of their key players for the important encounter.

Reports suggest attacking duo Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette may be unavailable when Arsenal welcome their local rivals to the Emirates.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette are both doubtful for Arsenal's game against Chelsea next week #AFC https://t.co/k8iHHOevug — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) August 14, 2021

Both players were absent in the Gunners' opening game of the season against Brentford on Friday night due to illness, forcing Mikel Arteta to field youngsters Folarin Balogun and Gabriel Martinelli in attack.

It wasn't the dream opener Arsenal would've expected. Arteta's men put up a shambolic display at the Brentford Community Stadium. The Gunners were made to pay the price as the newly-promoted side thrashed them 2-0 to deny them a perfect start to the campaign.

Arsenal have a tougher test ahead with Chelsea set to pay them a visit by the weekend. The Blues will enter the game as the better side having just recently won the UEFA Super Cup against Villareal.

Unlike Arsenal, Thomas Tuchel's men kicked-off their Premier League campaign in style with an impressive 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday. Chelsea also added a top-class striker to their squad when they signed Romelu Lukaku just a few days ago.

The Belgian is gearing up for his debut appearance for the club. He will likely lead the attack at the Emirates by the weekend.

Arsenal and Chelsea faced each other in the pre-season this summer

Another disappointing season loading in for Arsenal

Following their disappointing outing in the Premier League last season in which they finished eighth in the table, one would expect Arsenal to approach the new campaign with serious hunger and determination to make up for their failures. However, the Gunners seem to be treading the same path.

Their defeat to Brentford was quite intolerable. Struggling against such a newly promoted team sends the message that they're not ready for the term. But Mikel Arteta's men can quickly erase that setback from the hearts of their fans by beating Chelsea on Sunday. It's a big opportunity to calm the tension, and it remains to be seen whether they'll take it.

