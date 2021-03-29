Arsenal enter race for Juventus superstar - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Juventus forward Paulo Dybala. The Argentine has fallen out of favor with the Juventus hierarchy and is likely to depart this summer.

Dybala has struggled with injuries this season, subsequently only making 11 appearances in Serie A. Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo has lost his patience with the Argentine and is ready to part ways at the end of the season.

According to Sun Sports, Arsenal will pursue Dybala in the summer, but only if they do not agree upon a deal with Real Madrid for Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard.

Mikel Arteta has made signing the Norwegian his number one priority in the upcoming transfer window. The midfielder has impressed the Gunners boss during his stint at Arsenal so far.

The report states that Dybala would be willing to come to the Premier League, and with his contract expiring at the end of next season, Juventus want to cash in on him.

Chelsea and Tottenham are also interested in the forward's signature but have not yet made any concrete moves.

Juventus have also looked into the possibility of using Dybala as part of a swap deal. The Bianconeri are reportedly interested in Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann and PSG's Mauro Icardi and are willing to use Dybala to reduce the clubs' asking prices for each player.

Arsenal could be doing Juventus a favor

Paulo Dybala has missed the majority of the season through injury

Dybala himself has been silent about his situation at Juventus, but the club's higher-ups have hinted that the Argentine may not be in Turin for much longer.

Juventus vice president Pavel Nedved was asked about Dybala's future at the club amid his injury woes. The former Juventus man did not rule out a departure in the summer, telling DAZN:

"We missed Paulo, he would have guaranteed us offensive variants and goals. He has a contract for another year and I have nothing else to add to what Paratici and President Agnelli have already said. But it is clear that at Juventus we evaluate every market opportunity."

With Arsenal willing to buy Dybala, Juventus do not have to worry about potential suitors being put off by the Argentine's disastrous injury record in the summer.