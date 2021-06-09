Arsenal eye Premier League superstar as Granit Xhaka edges closer to exit - Reports

Arsenal is reportedly considering a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is keen to bolster his squad this summer and views the Portuguese star as an ideal replacement for Granit Xhaka.

According to Goal, new AS Roma boss Jose Mourinho has made Granit Xhaka one of his top transfer targets this summer. Arsenal is believed to be willing to listen to offers in the region of £20 million for the Swiss international.

Arteta believes Wolves superstar Ruben Neves could be the perfect replacement for Xhaka. Neves has been one of the most consistent players for the Wolves since he joined the club from Porto in 2017.

Neves helped the Wolves win promotion back to the Premier League in his first season with the club. The Portuguese midfielder played a key role in Wolves' seventh-place finish in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old endured a poor 2020-21 campaign with the Wolves as the club finished the season in 13th place in the Premier League table.

Their inconsistent performances throughout the course of the season led to Nuno Espirit Santo leaving the club by mutual consent at the end of the season.

Nuno Espirito Santo's departure from the Wolves has put the future of many of the club's star players in doubt in recent weeks.

Reports have suggested that the Wolves are open to selling Ruben Neves to raise funds for new signings this summer. The club will reportedly demand £35 million for the 24-year-old.

Arsenal's midfield has been a massive source of concern for Mikel Arteta this season. The Spaniard will be desperate to sign a top-quality midfielder this summer to partner with Thomas Partey at the center of the park next season.

Granit Xhaka looks set to leave Arsenal for Jose Mourinho's Roma 🇮🇹



The Gunners are eyeing Ruben Neves as a potential replacement 👀



The very latest from @charles_watts 👇 — Goal News (@GoalNews) June 8, 2021

Arsenal likely to face stiff competition for Ruben Neves this summer

West Bromwich Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Ruben Neves has attracted the attention of several of Europe's top clubs with his performances for the Wolves over the years.

The Portugal international has received interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United in the past.

Ruben Neves' Arsenal transfer stance, Man Utd comment and Liverpool admirationhttps://t.co/5wiZUkWg8a pic.twitter.com/VGBQDM16iY — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) June 7, 2021

Reports have suggested that talks over a move for Ruben Neves from Arsenal will 'accelerate.' The Gunners will ideally look to complete the signing of the midfielder before the start of Euro 2020.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar