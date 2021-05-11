Arsenal eye a swap deal to sign Bundesliga midfielder this summer - Reports

Arsenal are looking to make a move for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria this summer.

The Gunners are expected to have a busy transfer window ahead, as they look to revamp their squad and put a season of disappointment behind them.

Arsenal could miss out on European football for the first time in 25 years, and that could have some repercussions for the squad.

Several underperforming players could be sold, as Mikel Arteta looks to add more freshness to the team this summer.

As per 90min, Denis Zakaria is one player Arsenal are keen on bringing to the Emirates, and they might include Granit Xhaka in a swap deal.

Zakaria’s contract situation at Borussia Monchengladbach will suit Arsenal

Denis Zakaria’s contract with Monchengladbach will expire in the summer of 2022, so the German side have a decision to make this summer.

Considering the financial situation, they would be better off selling him for a fee this summer instead of losing him for free in January on a pre-contract or in the summer of 2022.

Unless Arsenal sell some of their first-team players, they are expected to have limited funds this summer. So a swap deal involving Xhaka going the other way to sign Zakaria makes sense.

Xhaka had a good spell at Monchengladbach before moving to Arsenal, but it remains to be seen if he will entertain the idea of moving back to his previous club.

While the finances are one aspect of the deal, Arsenal will also have to fight off competition for Zakaria to sign him.

Liverpool and Manchester City are two other clubs who have been linked with moves for Zakaria, and Arsenal might find it hard to compete with either of them should they make a serious approach.

The midfielder’s box to box approach would be a welcome addition at Liverpool in particular, and like Arsenal, they too are expected to add some new signings after an injury-ravaged season thus far.

Zakaria has been an important member of the Monchengladbach side this season, having made 30 appearances across all competitions in a midfield role.