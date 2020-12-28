Arsenal eyeing move for former Chelsea defender Tariq Lamptey - Reports 

Arsenal have identified Brighton and Hove Albion's Tariq Lamptey as a long-term replacement option for Hector Bellerin. According to reports from the Daily Mirror, Barcelona are lining up a move for Bellerin and his recent form for Arsenal could mean an exit from the Emirates.

Football 365 claim that the Gunners are set to approach Brighton for former Chelsea youngster Tariq Lamptey, who has taken his game to the next level since leaving Stamford Bridge.

It is rumoured that Arteta convinced Bellerin to stay put amidst interest from Paris Saint-Germain. However, should the full-back decide to leave the club, Arsenal will look to 20-year-old Lamptey.

Arsenal are considering a move for Tariq Lamptey to replace Hector Bellerin if he leaves for Barcelona #AFChttps://t.co/2wY1NdTaXR — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) December 28, 2020

Arsenal interested in future England international Tariq Lamptey

Tariq Lamptey starred for Chelsea when they beat Arsenal last season.

Lamptey came through the ranks at Chelsea and played against the Gunners last season. Frank Lampard called him on at half-time during the Blues' 2-1 turnaround victory against Arsenal in the Premier League.

Lamptey decided to make the move to Brighton in a bid to play more often. The player's explosive style of play, energetic defending and pressing have improved under Graham Potter.

Tariq Lamptey's game by numbers vs. Chelsea:



82 touches

8 final ⅓ entries

7 duels won

6 penalty area entries

5 recoveries

4 crosses

3 interceptions

3 tackles

2 chances created

1 assist



Another right-back to keep an eye on. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Suc69Z1IbX — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 14, 2020

Lamptey is widely tipped to become an England international, with the likes of Manchester City and Bayern Munich also interested in his services. He would undoubtedly be a welcome signing for Arsenal. The Gunners will have to make a quick approach in order to snatch him from other potential suitors.

