Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Buoyed by their win over Chelsea, Arsenal go to the Amex Stadium on Tuesday to face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

The Gunners produced a superb performance at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday evening to beat Chelsea 3-1, with goals from Alexandre Lacazette, Granit Xhaka and Bukayo Saka.

That win lifted some pressure off manager Mikel Arteta, who had seen his side go on a seven-game winless run in the league before that.

💬 "It was a really good mixture of senior players, experienced players, and young talent that we have.



"They have been showing us in the last few weeks that they are capable of starting games and I had no doubt they would respond today.



"I think they were really, really good!"

Heading into this game, Brighton are four points behind Arsenal, who are 15th in the standings at the moment.

Graham Potter is sure to be annoyed with their result against West Ham United on Sunday, when they played well but still couldn't come away with the three points.

Brighton led twice in the game, through Neal Maupay and Lewis Dunk, but Ben Johnson and Tomas Soucek equalized twice for West Ham for a share of the spoils at the London Stadium.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal Head-to-Head

Arsenal have won 12 of the 21 previous games that they have played against Brighton, losing only five times.

Brighton and Hove Albion form guide: D-D-D-L-L

Arsenal form guide: W-L-L-D-L

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal Team News

Florin Andone and Jose Izquierdo are long-term injury absentees for Brighton. Tariq Lamptey is also expected to miss this game as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

Injured: Tariq Lamptey, Florin Andone, Jose Izquierdo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

For Arsenal, Gabriel Magalhaes is ruled out, and will miss two more games after coming in close contact with a COVID-19 positive patient. David Luiz and Willian missed the game against Chelsea with an illness, and it is not clear whether they will be available for this game either.

Injured: None

Doubtful: David Luiz, Willian

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Gabriel Magalhaes

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal Probable XI

Brighton and Hove Albion Predicted XI (3-4-3): Robert Sanchez; Ben White, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster; Joel Veltman, Yves Bissouma, Steven Alzate, Solly March; Leandro Trossard, Aaron Connolly, Danny Welbeck

Arsenal Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Pablo Mari, Kieran Tierney; Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos; Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Gabriel Martinelli; Alexandre Lacazette

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal will be high on confidence after that win against Chelsea, and they are playing against a Brighton side bereft of that, having not won any of their last six league games.

We are predicting a second successive win for Arsenal as they begin to climb their way back up the EPL table.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-3 Arsenal