Arsenal face competition from Real Madrid in race to sign €20 million-rated Brazilian: Reports

Arsenal will reportedly have to beat Real Madrid to the signing of Brazilian midfielder Danilo after the Gunners passed up the opportunity to sign the Palmeiras star in January.

The 21-year-old has caught the eye of some of Europe's biggest clubs in recent months following his impressive performances last campaign.

Danilo, who is predominantly a defensive midfielder, has played 25 times this season, including both ties in his side's Club World Cup run in February.

According to The Mirror, Danilo's form saw him linked with a €20 million move to the Premier League in the winter window, but a move to the Emirates Stadium fell through.

Football España @footballespana_ Real Madrid have been connected with a move for one of the most promising players in Brazilian football according to Mundo Deportivo. That would be Danilo, the 21-year-old midfielder who plays for Palmeiras and the Brazilian national team. Real Madrid have been connected with a move for one of the most promising players in Brazilian football according to Mundo Deportivo. That would be Danilo, the 21-year-old midfielder who plays for Palmeiras and the Brazilian national team. https://t.co/z4KeIhZ2YR

The Gunners may be left to rue that missed opportunity, with Mundo Deportivo reporting that both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are interested in bringing the midfielder to the Spanish capital this summer.

The La Liga duo have sent scouts to watch Danilo, who has become a key member of the side that won the 2021 Copa Libertadores and has managed to rack up over 100 appearances for the Brazilian giants.

Despite being a holding midfielder, Danilo has still scored 11 goals and provided seven assists since he broke into the first team and the fact that his contract runs until 2026, as well as increased interest in the player, means Palmeiras should be able to command a big transfer fee.

Josh M Baker @DiscipulosDe1 Danilo of Palmeiras is a fairly good player. He has a cleverness similar to that of Casemiro. He gives the team advantage in the right positions when attacking and defending. When such a player is added to the team, the attack and defense will be smoother.

Arsenal in market for commanding central midfielder

One of the key reasons cited behind Mikel Arteta's side finishing outside the top four was an ill-timed injury to first-choice midfielder Thomas Partey.

The Gunners' lack of cover in that position was badly exposed and Football.London have reported that they are in the market for a central midfielder.

The report claims that Leicester City star Youri Tielemans has been linked with a move to north London as he only has one year left on his current deal at the King Power Stadium.

Meanwhile, Calciomercato claims that Arsenal are locked in a battle for tough-tackling Brighton star Yves Bissouma. The 25-year-old recently shared a message from a Gunners fan on Instagram, which stated (as per Football.London):

“For me, I think he and Tielemans should be our priority at midfield, we must get @yvesbissouma at all cost @Arsenal.”

The repost has got Arsenal fans excited, as they believe the Mali international is angling for a move to the Emirates Stadium.

AfcIntel @theafcintel | Arsenal are looking at Yves Bissouma as a midfield option again. He could be available for as little as £20m this summer. | Arsenal are looking at Yves Bissouma as a midfield option again. He could be available for as little as £20m this summer. 🚨 | Arsenal are looking at Yves Bissouma as a midfield option again. He could be available for as little as £20m this summer. https://t.co/uKXVJruqs4

