Arsenal fans compare Lucas Torreira to Chelsea's N'Golo Kante

Fulham FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Unai Emery's Arsenal has extended their undefeated run this campaign as they gathered their ninth consecutive win in all competitions with a victory over Fulham.

Goals from attacking duo Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as well as Aaron Ramsey, helped the Gunners to an easy 5-1 win over their opponents.

However, the London club's new recruit Lucas Torreira stole the show as he pulled strings at the defensive midfield.

The Uruguayan was signed from Sampdoria for £26.4million after the World Cup.

Despite his newbie status, the 22-year-old has emerged to be a fan favorite owing to his work in central midfield.

In the game against Fulham, the midfielder made six interceptions, only one less than the squad. He alsowon two tackles and won possession back eight times - more than any player on the field.

After the game, Emery spoke about Torreira's humility and consistency, admitting that he was impressed with his strong displays so far.

Emery said, "He’s very young, it's his first season here at this level but he was playing in Italy which is a very hard competition also. He is playing also with his national team, against big teams."

"Here, I think with his process he's doing very well. The first is his humility to work every day, to listen, to learn."

"He is playing today in the middle, then right in the 4-4-2 and his performance is the same."

"I think his career is just starting and we want to do it with him, he can do it with us, giving us and giving him the best performances at the best level."

Arsenal fans lauded the Uruguayan's impressive performances on social media, even comparing him to Chelsea man N'golo Kante. Some even suggested that Torreira was better than the World-cup winning Frenchman.

Torreira is better than Ngolo Kante. We done here. — P.K.O© (@PKOloo) October 7, 2018

Torreira is everything kanté was last season so why nobody dey talk? — KwekuJam (@eddtheproblem) October 7, 2018

Torreira is kantè with a better technique.His tactical discipline and positional awareness is absolutely top class. Sweeps everything in front of the back 4 holds the ball and chooses the right moments to release it. Also takes pressure off team mates. Genuinely top class #FULARS — Festus GH (@animahfestus) October 7, 2018

Torreira the white kante — bAkAtsInE (@_lukmanB) October 7, 2018

We hyped Torreira up during the summer & boy has he more than lived up to the expectations.



Brilliant. — The Arsenal (@DareToWenger) October 7, 2018

Lucas Torreira. The Janitor. Mopping everything up.



Arsenal been crying out for a player like him for years. — Simon Collings (@sr_collings) October 7, 2018

Torreira can you stop running please, it’s the 89 min you can have a rest mate lol — Osman (@OsmanZtheGooner) October 7, 2018

Torreira is the new Kante in the EPL. Tough guy in the midfield. — Kevin Majoni (@KevinMajoni) October 7, 2018

Lucas Torreira is to this Arsenal team what Kantè was to Leicester. — Arjun (@_arjunsen) October 7, 2018

Torreira is not just class, he's the whole school

The boy is 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Abimbola (@Bimzee_) October 7, 2018

Torreira best than Kante! watch this kid!!! https://t.co/52yFNpu1gG — MwaniA PhatJAY SlakS🇰🇪 (@mwania_josphat) October 7, 2018

Torreira is truly South American Kante. Running the full length of this pitch like a beast of burden #FULARS — Lucas Xavier (@max_audius) October 7, 2018