Arsenal fans compare Lucas Torreira to Chelsea's N'Golo Kante
Unai Emery's Arsenal has extended their undefeated run this campaign as they gathered their ninth consecutive win in all competitions with a victory over Fulham.
Goals from attacking duo Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as well as Aaron Ramsey, helped the Gunners to an easy 5-1 win over their opponents.
However, the London club's new recruit Lucas Torreira stole the show as he pulled strings at the defensive midfield.
The Uruguayan was signed from Sampdoria for £26.4million after the World Cup.
Despite his newbie status, the 22-year-old has emerged to be a fan favorite owing to his work in central midfield.
In the game against Fulham, the midfielder made six interceptions, only one less than the squad. He alsowon two tackles and won possession back eight times - more than any player on the field.
After the game, Emery spoke about Torreira's humility and consistency, admitting that he was impressed with his strong displays so far.
Emery said, "He’s very young, it's his first season here at this level but he was playing in Italy which is a very hard competition also. He is playing also with his national team, against big teams."
"Here, I think with his process he's doing very well. The first is his humility to work every day, to listen, to learn."
"He is playing today in the middle, then right in the 4-4-2 and his performance is the same."
"I think his career is just starting and we want to do it with him, he can do it with us, giving us and giving him the best performances at the best level."
Arsenal fans lauded the Uruguayan's impressive performances on social media, even comparing him to Chelsea man N'golo Kante. Some even suggested that Torreira was better than the World-cup winning Frenchman.