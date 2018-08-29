Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Arsenal fans on Twitter get emotional after seeing Cazorla's Villarreal highlights

Rachel Syiemlieh
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
2.05K   //    29 Aug 2018, 15:11 IST

Santi Cazorla's move away from the Emirates was heart-breaking for Arsenal fans worldwide. The Spaniard spent some of the best years of his career at Arsenal, but a long Achilles injury eventually led to his departure from the club this summer.

Cazorla enjoyed four seasons at North London, pulling strings in the Arsenal midfield, but his last two seasons were bogged down by injuries. The midfielder did not play a single game last season.


Villareal v Bayer Leverkusen - UEFA Europa League
Villareal v Bayer Leverkusen - UEFA Europa League

The Spaniard played his last game in an Arsenal shirt on October 2016 owing to the injury, that kept him away for almost two years and almost cost him his career.

Fortunately, after undergoing ten operations and working his way back to full fitness, Cazorla got better and was ready to return the pitch.

However, Arsenal refused to offer him a new deal and decided to release him. The midfielder promptly moved back to his former club Villarreal as a free agent.

Having made his return to Spain by playing for his first professional club during their opening day defeat to Sociedad, the 33-year-old was equally impressive in their second game even as Villarreal drew 0-0 at Sevilla in La Liga on Sunday.


The former Arsenal man appeared to be back to his best - showing off his incredible ability with both feet as well as his play-making skills in the game- reflecting his time in an Arsenal shirt.

Predictably, Arsenal fans got nostalgic and flocked to social media to heap praise on the fan-favourite.


Some fans were baffled at the fact that Arsenal let Cazorla go:


The video has clearly gone down well among Arsenal fans across the globe, establishing the fact that Cazorla is still very much a fan-favourite. Seeing him start for a side, even if it isn't their own, still proved to be thrilling for the Gooners.


Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Arsenal Villarreal Club de Futbol Football Aaron Ramsey Santiago Cazorla Football Highlights
Rachel Syiemlieh
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
WATCH: Former Arsenal player unveiled in surreal magic...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Arsenal midfielder set for La Liga move
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/2019 Preview: Villarreal
RELATED STORY
Barcelona 5-1 Villarreal: 5 talking points
RELATED STORY
5 of the most emotional moments in football
RELATED STORY
Barcelona 5-1 Villarreal: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
Villarreal's centre-backs will be their Achilles' Heel
RELATED STORY
5 La Liga-based talents that Luis Enrique might be...
RELATED STORY
10 weird club nicknames you might not know
RELATED STORY
La Liga 2018-19: 7 clubs that broke their transfer record...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 3
Tomorrow GET REA 11:30 PM Getafe vs Real Valladolid
01 Sep EIB REA 01:30 AM Eibar vs Real Sociedad
01 Sep VIL GIR 01:30 AM Villarreal vs Girona
PP RAY ATH Rayo Vallecano vs Athletic Club
01 Sep CEL ATL 10:00 PM Celta Vigo vs Atlético Madrid
02 Sep REA LEG 12:15 AM Real Madrid vs Leganés
02 Sep LEV VAL 03:30 PM Levante vs Valencia
02 Sep DEP ESP 07:45 PM Deportivo Alavés vs Espanyol
02 Sep BAR HUE 10:00 PM Barcelona vs Huesca
03 Sep REA SEV 12:15 AM Real Betis vs Sevilla
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us