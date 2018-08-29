Arsenal fans on Twitter get emotional after seeing Cazorla's Villarreal highlights
Santi Cazorla's move away from the Emirates was heart-breaking for Arsenal fans worldwide. The Spaniard spent some of the best years of his career at Arsenal, but a long Achilles injury eventually led to his departure from the club this summer.
Cazorla enjoyed four seasons at North London, pulling strings in the Arsenal midfield, but his last two seasons were bogged down by injuries. The midfielder did not play a single game last season.
The Spaniard played his last game in an Arsenal shirt on October 2016 owing to the injury, that kept him away for almost two years and almost cost him his career.
Fortunately, after undergoing ten operations and working his way back to full fitness, Cazorla got better and was ready to return the pitch.
However, Arsenal refused to offer him a new deal and decided to release him. The midfielder promptly moved back to his former club Villarreal as a free agent.
Having made his return to Spain by playing for his first professional club during their opening day defeat to Sociedad, the 33-year-old was equally impressive in their second game even as Villarreal drew 0-0 at Sevilla in La Liga on Sunday.
The former Arsenal man appeared to be back to his best - showing off his incredible ability with both feet as well as his play-making skills in the game- reflecting his time in an Arsenal shirt.
Predictably, Arsenal fans got nostalgic and flocked to social media to heap praise on the fan-favourite.
Some fans were baffled at the fact that Arsenal let Cazorla go:
The video has clearly gone down well among Arsenal fans across the globe, establishing the fact that Cazorla is still very much a fan-favourite. Seeing him start for a side, even if it isn't their own, still proved to be thrilling for the Gooners.