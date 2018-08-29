Arsenal fans on Twitter get emotional after seeing Cazorla's Villarreal highlights

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 2.05K // 29 Aug 2018, 15:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Santi Cazorla's move away from the Emirates was heart-breaking for Arsenal fans worldwide. The Spaniard spent some of the best years of his career at Arsenal, but a long Achilles injury eventually led to his departure from the club this summer.

Cazorla enjoyed four seasons at North London, pulling strings in the Arsenal midfield, but his last two seasons were bogged down by injuries. The midfielder did not play a single game last season.

Villareal v Bayer Leverkusen - UEFA Europa League

The Spaniard played his last game in an Arsenal shirt on October 2016 owing to the injury, that kept him away for almost two years and almost cost him his career.

Fortunately, after undergoing ten operations and working his way back to full fitness, Cazorla got better and was ready to return the pitch.

However, Arsenal refused to offer him a new deal and decided to release him. The midfielder promptly moved back to his former club Villarreal as a free agent.

Having made his return to Spain by playing for his first professional club during their opening day defeat to Sociedad, the 33-year-old was equally impressive in their second game even as Villarreal drew 0-0 at Sevilla in La Liga on Sunday.

Here’s a comp of Cazorla vs Sevilla (A), for anyone interested in how he’s doing with Villarreal. #AFC @19SCazorla pic.twitter.com/FMuK3X0x0x — Dan Critchlow (@afcDW) August 27, 2018

The former Arsenal man appeared to be back to his best - showing off his incredible ability with both feet as well as his play-making skills in the game- reflecting his time in an Arsenal shirt.

Predictably, Arsenal fans got nostalgic and flocked to social media to heap praise on the fan-favourite.

Cazorla already balling for Villareal after long injury. This man’s one of the most underrated players in the recent league’s history. Look at these passes. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Jaz54xzwms — Lacazettes (@Lacazettes) August 27, 2018

Santi Cazorla at 33 after many career threatening injuries.



Have you ever seen Rakitic play like this?



Source of the video: @afcDW pic.twitter.com/BhC9B6i0zZ — Alvaro (Mostly tweet about football) (@solobarza1899) August 27, 2018

Xhaka may be no Santi Cazorla (there is nobody in world football anywhere close) but no one at Arsenal has that range of passing from a deep lying midfield position. None. Nada. Zilch. — UniteForVAR (@shotta_gooner) August 25, 2018

The only midfielder we’ve had over the last 6years who’s been able to both control the game & had strong passing ability is prime Cazorla.



Our past/current options only have one or the other.



The man carried our midfield for years & never fully received the credit he deserved. — dc (@davidjcarri) August 25, 2018

Some fans were baffled at the fact that Arsenal let Cazorla go:

Why did we let Cazorla go? — Mimi (@MimiGooner) August 27, 2018

Cazorla still balling out of control? While we have Rudderless Ramsey at home? pic.twitter.com/9q9SDoXJvf — Kelechi (@kelechiahaneku) August 27, 2018

Imagine a peak Cazorla in a pivot with Torreira. Would've been beautiful — Mark White (@markwhlte) August 28, 2018

The video has clearly gone down well among Arsenal fans across the globe, establishing the fact that Cazorla is still very much a fan-favourite. Seeing him start for a side, even if it isn't their own, still proved to be thrilling for the Gooners.