Arsenal fans slam Shkodran Mustafi for giving away a penalty

Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
News
185   //    28 Oct 2018, 23:33 IST

Mustafi gave away a penalty in the first half
Mustafi gave away a penalty in the first half

Crystal Palace ended Arsenal's 11-game winning run, holding them to a 2-2 draw, and fans were not impressed with Mustafi's clumsy challenge in the box just before halftime.

The home team led at Selhurst Park and scored for the first time this season at home. The German's mistimed challenge led to Martin Atkinson's decision to award the spot-kick to the Eagles. Eventually, Luka Milivojevic sent Bernd Leno the wrong way and gave his side the lead.

Throughout the first 45 minutes, both teams had their chances. Wilfred Zaha came closest to scoring before the opener, but the woodwork denied him. The Gunners were pretty lucky to just be a goal down at half-time.

Arsenal have been known as the second-half team, as the majority of the decisive results came from the second 45 minutes of the game. Although Unai Emery's side did have a couple of chances in the midst of the exciting half, they barely troubled Wayne Hennessey.

In the second half, however, Arsenal scored two goals in quick succession, and they seemed on course for victory number twelve. However, another penalty was clumsily given away by Xhaka, and Milivojevic scored from the spot once more to bring Palace on level terms.

Next week, the Gunners will host Liverpool at the Emirates, and their defensive fragility could cost them against one of the most fearsome attacks in the world.

Arsenal had struggled defensively throughout Arsene Wenger's last few seasons in-charge and Emery clearly has not quite solved the issue at the back. At the same time, the Gunners are now facing a defensive crisis, with both Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac out of the team with hamstring injuries.

Here was how Twitter reacted to Mustafi's foolish challenge against Crystal Palace.


Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
I am an avid Arsenal fan who started watching football back in 2014. COYG
