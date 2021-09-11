Arsenal finally have a full house and can kickstart their season against Norwich City

The international break is usually tagged as boring by many football fans but for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta, it would have been a huge sigh of relief.

The Spaniard hadn’t caught a break since the start of the season, thanks to Arsenal’s faltering performances and embarrassing results. However, the last two weeks have given Arteta time to reflect and plan how to get his side back in order. Arsenal have made their worst ever start to a Premier League season but that cannot continue anymore.

At many clubs, when a team starts the season with three consecutive defeats and no goals scored, the manager would find himself packing bags and baggage. Arteta, though, has been given the benefit of the doubt but things must change sooner rather than later.

Arsenal can kickstart their season against Norwich

The Gunners will welcome Norwich City to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon in a game where even a draw will not be enough.

They need to win and do it convincingly. After the poor start that Arsenal have had, they can finally kickstart their season from here. Arteta’s side are already trailing their rivals in the race for a top-six finish but it’s still early days and they can get back into contention if they maintain a consistent run.

Fortunately for Arsenal, they have a favorable run of matches coming up and must take advantage of that to win as many games as possible, starting with Norwich.

Thomas Partey, others available for selection for Gunners

For the first time since the start of the season, Arteta has a fully fit squad to choose from. Having had to contend with several injuries, illnesses and COVID-19, almost all his stars are now available for selection.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is looking fit, while Thomas Partey has also returned to training and looks set to start his first game of the season against the Canaries on Saturday.

While Arteta has a full house now, it also means that he has no excuse but to deliver. The jury is out and now the Spaniard is on a short leash.

“We have a completely different squad,” Arteta said ahead of the game against Norwich, as quoted by the Guardian.

“It’s unheard of. Now we have to make it work, we have to glide it together, build relationships, chemistry and understanding. We have to do that really quickly,” he added.

Arsenal’s road to redemption starts this weekend against Norwich and anything less than a convincing victory would be hugely unacceptable.

