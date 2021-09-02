5 managers who could replace Mikel Arteta at Arsenal

Arsenal have completely fallen apart in recent years, with poor management of the club resulting in a massive decline.

The Gunners are one of the biggest clubs in England, but they are struggling to maintain that status. When Mikel Arteta replaced Unai Emery in 2019, it was expected that the Spaniard would do well at the club where he enjoyed a good spell as a player.

Arteta has struggled massively, though. Since helping the club win the FA Cup in 2020, Arsenal have consistently produced poor performances, combined with disappointing transfers. A poor start to the 2021-22 season sees them languishing at the bottom of the league table, with Arsenal yet to win a point or score a goal.

We look at the five managers who could replace Mikel Arteta at Arsenal.

#5 Ralph Hasenhuttl

Newcastle United v Southampton - Premier League

Southampton are no longer the club they used to be, with the Saints in a difficult position these days.

While their famed academy does not produce top-quality talents on a regular basis now, several of their recent transfers have failed to work out as well. But Southampton do have an excellent manager in Ralph Hasenhuttl. The Austrian has done a commendable job at the club, given the limited resources at his disposal.

8️⃣ hours to go.



🤔 Do you think Ralph Hasenhuttl is happy with his #SaintsFC squad? pic.twitter.com/kHNnKMg4DR — Saints Live (@Saints_FCLive) August 31, 2021

Hasenhuttl's teams play an energetic brand of football. He enjoyed an excellent stint with RB Leipzig before moving to the Premier League. His Southampton side have been praised for their intense pressing and dynamic style of play. There have been a few disappointing results since his appointment. But overall, Hasenhuttl has done really well and deserves a chance at a bigger club like Arsenal.

#4 Eddie Howe

AFC Bournemouth v Southampton FC - Premier League

Eddie Howe has split opinion. When his Bournemouth side were playing well in the Premier League, he was touted to become the next England manager. Around the same time, his name was also linked with Arsenal.

Although Bournemouth played attractive football under Howe, he often came under criticism over his side's frail defense. The Englishman did extremely well to ensure the Cherries reached the Premier League and was also crucial in helping them maintain their Premier League status for a few years.

Talks have broken down between Eddie Howe and Celtic over a deal to become the Parkhead club's new manager. — Sky Sports (@SkySports) May 28, 2021

However, he left the club in 2020, after Bournemouth's relegation. Howe was very close to becoming Celtic's manager this summer, but a move failed to materialize. The 43-year old does have a lot of experience though, having begun his managerial career in 2008.

Also Read: 5 clubs that had the worst transfer window (2021)

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Samya Majumdar