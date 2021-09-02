5 best international goalscorers in world football right now

International football continues to divide opinion. While international breaks are often criticized, big tournaments like the Euros, the Copa America and the World Cup are still heavily watched by people across the world.

The biggest superstars in club football represent their national teams with pride, and have excelled on the global stage. Some of the greatest players to have played the game have cemented their position in the sport's legacy by performing for both club and country.

On that note, we look at the 5 best active international goalscorers in world football right now.

#5 Robert Lewandowski (Poland)

Robert Lewandowski in action for Poland at Euro 2020

The best striker in world football and one of the best players in the world, Robert Lewandowski has been a talismanic figure for both club and country for some time now.

Bayern Munich signed Lewandowski on a free transfer in 2014 in what is regarded by many as one of the best transfers in the history of the sport. The striker has been sensational for the Bavarian giants and is renowned for his prolific goalscoring as well as technical ability.

Lewandowski has also been a superstar for the Polish national team. The 33-year old is the all-time top goalscorer for his country, having scored 69 goals in 122 appearances. Lewandowski is a modern-day legend and is bound to add several more goals to his account before hanging up his boots.

#4 Sunil Chhetri (India)

Sunil Chhetri in action India during an AFC Cup clash against Australia

Arguably his country's greatest ever footballer, Sunil Chhetri is the most-capped player as well as the all-time top goalscorer of the Indian national team.

Chhetri began his career with Mohun Bagan, and is one of very few Indian players to have played abroad. The forward has had stints with the Kansas City Wizards and Sporting CP B, and is one of the most popular athletes in India.

The 37-year-old currently plays for Bengaluru FC. Chhetri has 74 goals in 118 appearances for India, and is well-known for his finishing ability in the box and his sharpness.

