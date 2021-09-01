5 clubs that had the worst transfer window (2021)

The summer transfer window is finally over, and clubs will now have to work with the personnel they have at least until January.

Some crazy moves have occurred during this window. Two global superstars in the form of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have both changed clubs. Young superstars like Jadon Sancho and Achraf Hakimi have also switched clubs, while Jack Grealish and Romelu Lukaku have been sold for big-money as well.

Here, we look at the five clubs that had the worst transfer window this summer (2021).

#5 Manchester City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola looks on

Manchester City did spend nearly £106 million to sign Jack Grealish, one of the best players in the Premier League last season, from Aston Villa.

While Grealish is an extremely good player, Manchester City have failed to address the most problematic area of their squad. The departure of legendary striker Sergio Aguero this summer meant Manchester City entered the transfer window in need of a prolific striker. The window is now shut and Pep Guardiola's side have failed to sign a no.9.

Harry Kane was their primary transfer target and City were desperate to sign the Tottenham Hotspur striker. However, Spurs played hardball, and Kane announced his decision to stay. Cristiano Ronaldo was also pursued, but the Portuguese superstar decided to re-join Manchester United instead.

It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks. 👏⚽



I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success. #COYS pic.twitter.com/uTN78tHlk1 — Harry Kane (@HKane) August 25, 2021

Chelsea will likely be Manchester City's title contenders this season, and have signed one of the best strikers in the world in the form of Romelu Lukaku. Keeping that in mind, Manchester City's inability to sign a goalscorer could end up costing them the league title.

#4 Real Madrid

Real Madrid CF manager Carlo Ancelotti looks on during a 2021-22 La Liga match

Real Madrid continue to clear room for the arrival of Kylian Mbappe. In fact, it was quite surprising to see Mbappe not be announced as a Real Madrid player on deadline day.

Los Blancos have let go of Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos and Martin Odegaard this summer. Their pursuit of Mbappe is well-known, and for a certain period of time during the transfer window, the deal looked likely to happen. However, the Spanish giants now look set to sign him on a free transfer next summer instead.

The La Liga giants have signed versatile Austrian defender David Alaba and teenage sensation Eduardo Camavinga this summer. Camavinga was another long-term target and acquiring one of the best young players in world football at the moment has been well received by fans.

OFFICIAL: EDUARDO CAMAVINGA JOINS REAL MADRID ✨ pic.twitter.com/w9l7Ju6GRl — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 31, 2021

However, Real Madrid's dream signing is still Mbappe. Fans, as well as the Real Madrid management, are eagerly awaiting the French superstar's potential arrival. This summer will have to be chalked off as a disappointing one though, with Los Blancos now light in several areas.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Anantaajith Ra