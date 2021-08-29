Ranking the 5 best defenses in the Premier League this season

The 2021/22 Premier League is only two gamesweeks old, but has already produced a huge amount of entertainment.

Some of the best players and the best managers in the world are currently gracing England's top-flight. While attacking football is understandably given preference, there are some teams that have impressed with their defensive solidity.

A good attack is built on a good defense, and managers are fully aware of this. With defenders taking part in attacking moves these days, their importance has increased.

The Premier League now houses some incredible defenders, and this is not limited to the top 6 clubs. On that note, we rank the 5 best defenses in the Premier League this season.

#5 Tottenham Hotspur

FC Pacos de Ferreira v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Conference League Play-Off Leg One

In Nuno Espirito Santo, Tottenham Hotspur have a manager who places defensive solidity ahead of attacking verve.

Tottenham Hotspur's managerial targets this summer were wildly varied, with Julian Nagelsmann, Antonio Conte, Paulo Fonseca and Gennaro Gattuso all under consideration. Nuno was eventually appointed as the manager, and the Portuguese has wasted little time in improving the structure of the team's defense.

Wolves 0-1 Tottenham FT:



⚽ Dele (pen)



Two wins and two clean sheets for Nuno Espirito Santo in the Premier League for Tottenham. pic.twitter.com/gEOHN2RQVD — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) August 22, 2021

Nuno's Wolverhampton Wanderers were renowned for their ability to shut down games, and his Tottenham Hotspur side showed glimpses of that ability in their match against Manchester City.

The likes of Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez have often been criticized for their performances in recent seasons, but the duo have started the season well. The addition of the dynamic Cristian Romero will surely improve their defense.

#4 Manchester United

Southampton v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United boast one of the best centre-backs and one of the best left-backs in the world, with both Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw excellent last season.

However, the right-hand side of the defense has always been viewed as a problematic one. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is arguably the best defensive full-back in the world, but falls short offensively. Victor Lindelof is renowned for his excellent passing, but the Swede is not a pacy centre-back and struggles aerially.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will take charge of his 100th Premier League game with Man Utd today



This was the XI he picked for his first: pic.twitter.com/R8NiBMux3J — Goal (@goal) August 29, 2021

The addition of French centre-back Raphael Varane will solve some problems. Varane is fast and intelligent, and is one of the best centre-backs in the world. Having said that, unless and until Manchester United fix their defensive midfield situation, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men will continue to face problems defensively.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano Exclusive: 5 biggest transfers which could happen before deadline day

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Rohit Mishra