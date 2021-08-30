Ranking the best starting XIs in club football after Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer

The 2021 summer transfer window has been one of the greatest and craziest in recent history.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have both changed clubs. Messi will now partner Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in attack, but Mbappe could still complete a move to Real Madrid!

Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos have both left Real Madrid, Harry Kane has come close to leaving Tottenham Hotspur and Romelu Lukaku has joined Chelsea. The 2021 summer transfer window has sprung many surprises, and there is still time for more.

With such significant moves, there has been a shift in power. Here's a look at the five strongest starting XIs in club football right now.

#5 Manchester United

Ronaldo's addition makes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men serious contenders in the league

A few days ago, Manchester United looked happy with their signings. Centre-back Raphael Varane and forward Jadon Sancho had joined the squad and there were suggestions that potential outgoings could fund a move for a midfielder.

However, things soon took a dramatic turn. Manchester City's pursuit of Cristiano Ronaldo saw Manchester United move quickly to sign the Portuguese superstar. His addition makes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men serious contenders in the league.

Cristiano Ronaldo has completed his medical as new Manchester United player in Portugal. The contract has been signed. Deal until June 2023. Visa process started. 🔴🛫 #MUFC



His salary could change depending on the many add-ons included in the contract with Man Utd. #Ronaldo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2021

While midfielder is desperately needed, it is unlikely to happen now. Last night's game against Wolverhampton Wanderers once again highlighted Manchester United's midfield weakness. And any links to Rennes' Eduardo Camavinga and West Ham United's Declan Rice have died out. Having said that, Manchester United's attack should have little problem in outscoring their opponents.

Manchester United predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo

#4 Manchester City

Not signing a striker could come back to haunt Manchester City.

While not signing a midfielder could cause Manchester United problems, not signing a striker could prove to be an issue for Manchester City.

Sergio Aguero has left the club and City have yet to replace their legend. Jack Grealish adds creativity and guile in attack, but it was not surprising to see the Sky Blues go after Cristiano Ronaldo. Especially after primary transfer target Harry Kane announced his decision to stay with Tottenham Hotspur.

Pep Guardiola when asked of Man City would have signed Cristiano Ronaldo if Manchester United didn’t: “Ehm… I don’t think so”, he said to @spbajko. 🇵🇹🔵 #MCFC #MUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2021

Ferran Torres, Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling can all operate as strikers, but they are not prolific goalscorers. German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, better known for his technical quality and passing ability than his finishing, was the top goalscorer for Manchester City in the Premier League last season.

Manchester City predicted starting XI (4-3-3): Ederson Moraes, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Jack Grealish, Gabriel Jesus, Ferran Torres, Raheem Sterling

You might also like: Fabrizio Romano Exclusive: 5 biggest transfers which could happen before deadline day

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee