5 best attacks in the Premier League

Goals win games, and it is no surprise that attackers, especially good ones, are not sold cheaply.

Finding a world-class forward is not easy, especially when constructing a team. Different forwards provide different skill-sets, and it is essential to have a well-rounded attack in order to do well in football.

As Manchester City's pursuit of Harry Kane showed, signing prolific goalscorers is even more difficult. The Premier League is the most competitive league in the world, and the best forwards in the league are usually some of the best players in the world.

On that note, we look at the five best attacks in the Premier League.

#5 Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City - Premier League

Harry Kane has confirmed his intention to stay with Tottenham Hotspur this summer, meaning Nuno Espirito Santo has the best striker in the league to work with.

Kane staying means Tottenham Hotspur will not have to worry about goals. The England international enjoys an excellent relationship with fellow forward Son Heung-Mn, and the South Korea international is regarded by many as one of the best forwards in the Premier League.

It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks. 👏⚽



I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success. #COYS pic.twitter.com/uTN78tHlk1 — Harry Kane (@HKane) August 25, 2021

While Lucas Moura might not be as talented as Kane and Son, he works hard and does not shirk away from his defensive duties. More will be expected from Steven Bergwijn after a disappointing last season, while young winger Bryan Gil is a useful option to have. The club is yet to replace Gareth Bale and Carlos Vinicius, though, and this could prove to be costly.

#4 Chelsea

Liverpool v Chelsea - Premier League

Chelsea are clearly among the favorites to win the Premier League this season, and the addition of striker Romelu Lukaku makes them a force to be reckoned with.

Lukaku is a world-class player who has improved a lot since his days with Manchester United. Chelsea lacked a prolific striker last season, and the Belgium international guarantees goals. Having Timo Werner as the backup striker is certainly not a bad option.

Romelu Lukaku is the signing of the summer ✍️



Discuss. pic.twitter.com/4oHukCG5JK — Goal (@goal) August 24, 2021

Kai Havertz is expected to improve after a decent debut season, while the likes of Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi have the ability to create huge problems for the opposition defenses. Chelsea sold attackers like Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud this summer, but they look well-stocked in the forward positions.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano Exclusive: 5 biggest transfers which could happen before deadline day

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Vishal Subramanian