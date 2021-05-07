Arsenal flop in biggest game of the season as Villarreal eliminate Gunners from Europa League

Arsenal produced a disappointing goalless draw at home to Villareal in the semi-final second leg to end a promising campaign in the Europa League.

After a rather fortuitous 1-2 defeat in the first leg away from home, Arsenal needed an energetic performance to overhaul their aggregate deficit and reach the Europa League final because there was a lot at stake.

In a dismal domestic campaign, Arsenal are unlikely to finish in the top four, so their best way to ensure Champions League football next season was by winning the Europa League.

It was clearly Arsenal's biggest game of the season, but the Gunners produced a lifeless performance to tamely bow out of the Europa League.

0 - In 2020-21, Arsenal have failed to reach the final of a major European/domestic cup competition for the first time since 2015-16 (reaching the 2016-17 FA Cup, 2017-18 League Cup, 2018-19 Europa League & 2019-20 FA Cup finals since). Fallen. #ARSVIL pic.twitter.com/MHa4sH0RlF — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 6, 2021

Arsenal fail to turn up against Villarreal

Playing at home, Arsenal didn't need greater motivation to recover their slender deficit and overcome Villareal.

However, it was the same old Arsenal. The Gunners dominated possession but were largely toothless. Except for two efforts from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang that hit the post and a glaring miss from Emile Smith-Rowe, Arsenal offered very little going forward.

Villarreal were seldom put under pressure and could have even scored after conjuring a number of chances of their own.

💬 "We are all devastated. The players are really down. We wanted to deliver something for this football club."



Arsenal’s season in ruins

Most of the neutral football fans were hoping for an all-English final in the Champions League and Europa League this season.

With Chelsea and Manchester City set to play in the Champions League title match, Arsenal had the chance to set a date with Manchester United in the Europa League final.

It would have been the second all-English final in both competitions in three years. However, Arsenal came up well short as another underwhelming campaign draws to a close.

"We are devastated. Really disappointed. We have to congratulate Villarreal. We tried everything until the last minute. I think we deserved to win the game, but the details define these ties,” Arteta admitted after the game, as quoted by Goal. We had three big chances; they didn't have anything, but they are through. So many things happened to us, and so many players were just trying to compete not at their best."

Ninth in the Premier League table with four games to go, Arsenal are now set to miss out on European football altogether next season.