Arsenal forward close to deadline day move to Newcastle United- Reports 

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal forward Joe Willock is closing in on a deadline-day loan move to Newcastle United.

Negotiations are ongoing between Arsenal and Newcastle for Willock over a loan deal until the end of the season.

Understand Joe Willock to Newcastle is a loan move now very much looking like it could happen before the close of play. Conversations taking place. #AFC #NUFC — Mark Mann-Bryans (@MarkyMBryans) February 1, 2021

The 21-year-old has had been used as a squad player under head coach Mikel Arteta, making 17 appearances across all competitions this season.

However, game time has been hard to come by for the young Englishman in recent weeks as he had started in just three games since November for the Gunners.

The arrival of Martin Odegaard, who completed a loan move to the Emirates till the end of the season, means Willock will most likely drop even lower in the pecking order at the club.

Latest reports now suggest that Willock is on the verge of a six-month loan move to Steve Bruce’s Newcastle, with the hope of getting more Premier League action.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta confirms several players could leave the club today

According to Goal, Several Arsenal players could exit the club before the January transfer deadline, including Joe Willock, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Lucas Torreira, Reiss Nelson and central defender Shkodran Mustafi.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta revealed that a number of players could leave Arsenal before the 11pm deadline on Monday night.

In an interview ahead of Arsenal’s clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday night, Arteta said:

“We have decided [who could leave on loan] and we are working on it,” he said. “You will find out before 11pm. I cannot speak about any individual players. What we want to do, the conversations we've had, the various reasons. Let's see if we can get something done tonight.”

While Joe Willock’s move to Newcastle seems the most certain, it is reported that his compatriot Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Reiss Nelson could join him on a short-term loan exit as well.

The likes of Southampton and Leicester City have all contacted Arsenal over a potential loan move for Maitland-Niles, while Bundesliga outfits Wolfsburg and Hoffenheim are rumored to be interested in Reiss Nelson.