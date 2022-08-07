Arsenal given 'green light' to pursue £60 million move for France international: Reports

According to football.london, Arsenal have been given the 'green light' by owner Stan Kroenke to pursue a move for Bayer Leverkusen forward Moussa Diaby. Leverkusen value the French international at £60 million, which could pose a problem for the Gunners.

However, Arsenal are currently working on a deal for the 23-year-old winger, with manager Mikel Arteta in a quest to bolster his attacking options.

Arsenal have had a productive transfer window so far, with the arrivals of Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner and Marquinhos.

As per the aforementioned report, Arsenal are also interested in Dutch winger Cody Gakpo, but the focus has now shifted towards Diaby as the transfer has been approved by Kroenke.

Arteta has revealed that the Gunners still have a few more signings in the works. Following the Islington-based club's victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League opener this weekend, the Spaniard told Sky Sports:

"We are going to try. There are still things we planned, if we could do them it would be great."

Diaby has had a prolific career with Die Werkself so far, scoring 35 goals and providing 38 assists in 126 appearances across all competitions.

What could put a spanner in the works for Arsenal is the fact that Diaby recently revealed that he has decided to stay back in the Bundesliga this season.

“I’ve made my decision and will play for Bayer Leverkusen again next season.”

The France international rejected an approach by Newcastle earlier this summer. Arsenal also cannot provide UEFA Champions League football this season, further hampering a potential move to the Emirates.

Arsenal defender agrees contract in principle with Real Betis

Hector Bellerin agrees contract in principle with Real Betis

Gunners defender Hector Bellerin has agreed a contract in principle with Real Betis amid talks of a London exit, reports HITC. The report claims that the 27-year-old is only interested in a move to Los Verdiblancos this summer.

According to Estadio Deportivo, the Gunners hierarchy are willing to sanction a move for less than their €10 million price tag for the Spaniard.

Bellerin is currently in the final year of his contract with the Gunners, having spent last season on loan with Real Betis.

The north London side have approached multiple European clubs to offload the Spain international, hoping they will receive strong offers. However, the 27-year-old is determined to join Los Verdiblancos this summer and has rejected other potential moves.

Bellerin is reportedly willing to hold out for a move to Real Betis, even if he has to forgo half his salary.

