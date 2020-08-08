In today's Arsenal transfer roundup, we have the latest regarding Arsenal's interest in a €60 million midfielder, a Barcelona midfielder arriving at London Colney to discuss a transfer and more.

Arsenal join Juventus and Manchester City in race to sign Houssem Aouar

Arsenal have joined Manchester City and Juventus in the race to sign Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar. The 22-year-old has been linked with a move to City in the past. However, according to L'Equipe (via GFFN), Arsenal and Juventus are also monitoring the situation of the midfielder.

Olympique Lyonnais are said to be holding out for a €60 million fee for Aouar. The 22-year-old is under contract with the French outfit until 2023 and has been instrumental for the team this season. Lyon are set to face Juventus later in the night, which will determine their fate in the Champions League.

Philippe Coutinho comes to Arsenal training ground to discuss transfer

Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho was reportedly present at Arsenal's London Colney training ground earlier today to discuss a potential transfer to the North London outfit.

The Brazilian has been linked with a move to the Premier League, having been deemed surplus to requirements at Barcelona. The Catalan outfit are desperate to cash in on the 28-year-old to fund other signings. Coutinho spent the last season on loan with Bayern Munich, who decided against signing the Brazilian on a permanent deal.

According to journalist Layth Yousif, Coutinho along with representatives was present at London Colney earlier today to discuss his transfer.

I'm hearing from a trusted source that Philippe Coutinho and his associates have been at London Colney talking to Arsenal today... — Layth (@laythy29) August 7, 2020

Aubameyang close to signing three-year deal at Arsenal

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has edged closer to signing a new contract with the Gunners, according to reports. It has been claimed that the Gabonese international would put pen to paper on a three-year deal after being given assurances from the club that the squad will be strengthened considerably in the ongoing transfer window.

Aubameyang scored a brace in the FA Cup final against Chelsea to help the Gunners lift the trophy for a record 14th time. However, speaking in an interview post the win, the 31-year-old was coy about his future. Aubameyang said:

"I am really not thinking about this now. I really just want to enjoy with the guys and take the trophy now. I think everyone gave their best for the team today, we deserved it. The journey has been long, great evening, I will enjoy all night for sure, I had this inspiration."