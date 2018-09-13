Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Arsenal handed injury boost ahead of trip to Newcastle United

jamescisco2018
ANALYST
News
715   //    13 Sep 2018, 15:57 IST

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League
Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League

Arsenal have been handed a double injury boost ahead of their trip to St James' Park to take on Newcastle United in a (1500 GMT) Premier League match on Saturday.

#1 Lucas Torreira

Initially, there were fears that Lucas Torreira had picked up an injury while on international duty with Uruguay against Mexico, after being substituted after the first half. In the second half, Torreira was seen with an ice pack wrapped to his calf, although the fact that he made it back to the bench in the second half meant that the injury was not as bad as feared initially.

Explaining the decision to substitute him after the first half ended, Uruguay head coach Fabian Coito said: "I took Torreira out as a precaution," before adding that the midfielder had complained that his calf had felt a bit tight during the first half.


Iwobi and Torreira in training on Wednesday
Iwobi and Torreira in training on Wednesday
Lucas Torreira in training on Wednesday
Lucas Torreira in training on Wednesday

#2 Alex Iwobi

The Nigerian international was ill and missed Arsenal's first away win of Unai Emery's reign as Arsenal manager, when the Gunners came out 3-2 victors over hard-fighting Cardiff City before the international break, which eventually ruled him out from Nigeria's Nations Cup qualifier win against Seychelles.

However, in another injury boost, he has resumed training with the team. This is a much needed boost ahead of a period when the Gunners will need all of their squad players for games coming up in the Premier League and the Europa League.


Alex Iwobi looks happy with the rest of his teammates after returning from injury
Alex Iwobi looks happy with the rest of his teammates after returning from injury

All the players who have returned from international duty are in good health and are available for selection, according to physios on Arsenal's official website.

Sead Kolasinac

The Bosnian has been out with a left knee injury since the beginning of the season and is progressing well. He is now expected to return to full training in early October (initially aiming to return during the month of October). 

 

Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Small fracture to left fibula. Progressing well and now expected to return to full training in early October (initially aiming to return to training in November). 


Laurent Koscielny 

Right Achilles tendon repair. Started working outside. Aiming to return to full training in November.

Hopefully, this will bode well for the Gunners in the coming weeks.






Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Newcastle United Football Alex Iwobi Lucas Torreira Unai Emery
jamescisco2018
ANALYST
I am an unbiased and objective sports writer who looks at the drama, the intrigues and probables in the sporting world
Premier League 2018-19: Arsenal's probable starting XI vs...
RELATED STORY
3 budget midfielders you should consider for Fantasy...
RELATED STORY
5 transfers that would've changed the history of football
RELATED STORY
5 greatest Boxing day fixtures in Premier League history
RELATED STORY
Newcastle United Vs Chelsea: Match Preview 
RELATED STORY
Is Miguel Almiron the answer to all of Newcastle United's...
RELATED STORY
7 footballers who returned from career threatening injuries
RELATED STORY
Newcastle United: A Falling Castle?
RELATED STORY
Manchester City v Newcastle United: Match Preview,...
RELATED STORY
5 German Legends who have graced the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us