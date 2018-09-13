Arsenal handed injury boost ahead of trip to Newcastle United

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League

Arsenal have been handed a double injury boost ahead of their trip to St James' Park to take on Newcastle United in a (1500 GMT) Premier League match on Saturday.

#1 Lucas Torreira

Initially, there were fears that Lucas Torreira had picked up an injury while on international duty with Uruguay against Mexico, after being substituted after the first half. In the second half, Torreira was seen with an ice pack wrapped to his calf, although the fact that he made it back to the bench in the second half meant that the injury was not as bad as feared initially.

Explaining the decision to substitute him after the first half ended, Uruguay head coach Fabian Coito said: "I took Torreira out as a precaution," before adding that the midfielder had complained that his calf had felt a bit tight during the first half.

Iwobi and Torreira in training on Wednesday

Lucas Torreira in training on Wednesday

#2 Alex Iwobi

The Nigerian international was ill and missed Arsenal's first away win of Unai Emery's reign as Arsenal manager, when the Gunners came out 3-2 victors over hard-fighting Cardiff City before the international break, which eventually ruled him out from Nigeria's Nations Cup qualifier win against Seychelles.

However, in another injury boost, he has resumed training with the team. This is a much needed boost ahead of a period when the Gunners will need all of their squad players for games coming up in the Premier League and the Europa League.

Alex Iwobi looks happy with the rest of his teammates after returning from injury

All the players who have returned from international duty are in good health and are available for selection, according to physios on Arsenal's official website.

Sead Kolasinac

The Bosnian has been out with a left knee injury since the beginning of the season and is progressing well. He is now expected to return to full training in early October (initially aiming to return during the month of October).

Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Small fracture to left fibula. Progressing well and now expected to return to full training in early October (initially aiming to return to training in November).

Laurent Koscielny

Right Achilles tendon repair. Started working outside. Aiming to return to full training in November.

Hopefully, this will bode well for the Gunners in the coming weeks.