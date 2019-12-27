Arsenal hope to persuade Juventus and land Mikel Arteta’s first signing and more: EPL Transfer news roundup, 27th December 2019

Hello and welcome to the EPL transfer news roundup for the day! Here are the top stories for the day surrounding the Premier League!

Mourinho speaks on the transfer window

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that he is aware of the limitations of the club in the transfer market. The Londoners went an entire season in 2018-19 without signing a single player.

In the summer this year, however, Spurs broke their streak and signed the likes of Tanguy Ndombele and Giovanni Lo Celso. Meanwhile, Mourinho has spoken about the transfer window, stating that Spurs are unlikely to be the kings of the market and will have to resort to making intelligent signings. He said

“I am at Tottenham Hotspur. I know the profile of the club, I know the project, I know the vision, I know the objectives.”

“I know that in our transfer market we are going just to react to things that can happen to us in the market. Like I was saying if some player leaves we need to adapt to it."

“But we are never going to be the kings of the market, attacking important targets, fighting with clubs that are ready by their profile and philosophy to splash the cash and to go to the important targets."

“We need to do our things in an intelligent way, a creative way, and I repeat I like the players that I have.”

Arteta wants Rabiot at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta wants Juventus star Adrien Rabiot as his first signing at the North London club, according to The Times. The report also claims that the Gunners are looking to persuade Juventus to let him leave on loan.

The Frenchman has started only 5 games so far this season with the Old Lady after moving on a free transfer this summer.

Leverkusen want to keep Volland

Bayer Leverkusen are keen on keeping Kevin Volland at the club and will resist any offers from Arsenal in the January transfer window, according to Sky Germany. The forward has only 18 months left in his contract and the Gunners could make a bid for him in the upcoming winter market but Leverkusen don’t want to sell him.