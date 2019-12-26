Arsenal make contact with Napoli to bring Kalidou Koulibaly in a possible swap deal and more: EPL transfer news roundup, 26th December 2019

Hello and welcome to the EPL transfer news roundup for the day. Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premier League!

Arsenal make contact for Koulibaly

Arsenal have made contact with Napoli for Kalidou Koulibaly through for a third party, according to pundit Ian McGarry. The Gunners have been linked with a move for defenders after the arrival of Mikel Arteta as the manager of the club.

And it seems as though the Londoners are going to go big for the Senegal star. McGarry also stated that the Gunners are willing to offer Sead Kolasinac in exchange. He said,

“I’ve heard, although can’t confirm, that Arsenal have also made contact with Napoli through a third-party regarding Koulibaly.”

“This comes on the back of their desire under Mikel Arteta to strengthen their defence."

“And also that they’ve got some interest from Sead Kolasinac. So you could see the possibility of Kolasinac being offered to Napoli in part-exchange plus cash, although Di Laurentiis prefers cash for Koulibaly because he wants to strengthen his team up the Serie A table.”

Dier to be handed new deal

According to a report from The Telegraph, Eric Dier is set to be handed a new deal by Tottenham after making his way back into the starting lineup under Jose Mourinho. Dier is expected to pick up £75,000-per-week at the least in his new contract.

RB Leipzig can’t compete with United

RB Leipzig head of football Oliver Mintzlaff has stated that the club don’t have the financial might to compete with the likes of Manchester United and Juventus for Erling Braut Haaland.

He stated that while the transfer fee is still manageable, the wages could be a problem as Leipzig don’t want to offer in the region in which the others can. He said,

“It is not easy. There's Manchester United, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund. There are a few other clubs as well.”

“Of course, our club also has certain guard rails and limits. And I have named the clubs that compete, and there may be salary regions that we don't want to go into. (The fee) is still manageable, but the package does not only consist of the transfer fee.”